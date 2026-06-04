Zendaya Smolders On New Cover, But It’s Tom Holland Finally Showing Off His Matching Tattoo That Has My Attention

There have been a lot of marriage rumors swirling around Zendaya and Tom Holland lately, with fans trying to spot a ring , a clue or any tiny sign that the two may have tied the knot. Now, both stars are making the magazine-cover rounds, and naturally, the internet is feasting. So, as Zendaya absolutely smolders in her new cover shoot, Holland’s matching tattoo is the thing that really has my attention.

GQ shared several images from Holland’s latest shoot, including a close-up of him wearing a sheer sleeveless top. If you look just beneath his armpit, you can spot what appears to be his “Z” tattoo. Yes, that is “Z” as in Zendaya. As in the apparent matching counterpart to the “T” ink Zendaya has previously shown on red carpets. Check it out for yourself below:

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Zendaya’s new ELLE UK cover spread, which you can see below, is stunning enough to hijack the whole conversation on its own. The photos have a sun-baked, mythic energy, and the outlet also pulled a quote about her nearing 30 while still feeling like a kid inside. Paired with Holland’s reflective GQ interview about turning 30, the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day and his next chapter in Hollywood, the two shoots feel oddly in conversation with each other. Great photos all around. No notes from the beautiful-people department.

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But we do need to go back to that tattoo in Holland's shoot. That is the detail my brain latched onto. The couple has an incredibly busy 2026 movie calendar , but it's probably these covers that will remain on my mind come 2027.

Holland and Zendaya have never been the kind of couple to turn their relationship into a full-time public performance, which is part of why fans lose their minds over small details. A tiny bit of ink hidden in the crook of Holland’s arm, while he is styled like a handsome medieval sad boy in a GQ spread, is gonna create some online chatter.

The matching-tattoo situation has been floating around for a while, but Zendaya’s “T” has been easier to spot . She has given fans enough visual evidence to start connecting dots (as you can see below). Holland’s “Z,” on the other hand, has been more elusive. But finally, we have a glimpse of the thing tucked into the photo, casual enough to feel accidental and obvious enough for fans of the duo to put on their detective goggles immediately.

(Image credit: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The timing also makes this feel extra sweet. Holland is turning 30, he's having a big year with his return as Spider-Man and The Odyssey. Zendaya is in a similar chapter, as her final Dune film hits theaters this December, Euphoria just wrapped, and she's set to appear in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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Seeing these two, who became global fixtures through the MCU’s Spider-Man movies , quietly carry matching tattoos as they move into their next decade is weirdly touching.

So yes, Zendaya’s ELLE UK cover is stunning. Holland’s GQ spread is moody and handsome and very “actor entering his serious-thoughts era.” But that little “Z” tattoo in the crook of his arm? That’s the detail I’ll be thinking about. Peter Parker may be heading into a Brand New Day, but Tomdaya fans just got their own little multiverse event.

The two will reunite on screen when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 31, 2026.