Universal Is Testing A Huge Change At Epic Universe, Which Could Be The Best Or Worst Idea In The History Of Theme Parks

Epic Universe at the Universal Orlando Resort has been a revolutionary theme park since the day it opened. As the newest theme park in the world, it takes all the best elements of 70 years of theme park design and uses them to produce an absolutely incredible location. All the rides at Epic Universe are incredible, and a couple of them are among the best theme park attractions ever created, but now Epic Universe may be getting ready to change theme parks in an entirely different way.

Years ago, when Epic Universe was still under construction, and little was known about it, it was reported that it would be the first Universal park to use the hub and spoke design first implemented at Disneyland. One of the reasons for that (according to rumors) was that the central hub area might actually be open to the public, with tickets only being needed to enter the different lands where the rides were. Epic did not open this way, but it looks like it’s heading in that direction.

Epic Universe Is Testing Ticket Validation At The Portals

An image first posted to Instagram, and now blowing up on Twitter, shows what appear to be photo validation stanchions at the entrance to Dark Universe. These would appear to use facial recognition technology, as all Universal Orlando Resort theme parks already do, to validate the face attached to a ticket.

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Photo validation testing has started at Epic Universe for each portal. We may be one step closer to having an open hub in Celestial Park soon. Just look at those stanchions! 🤩🤩🤩📸 Photo Credit: Florida_Coasters_1 on IG pic.twitter.com/N8ivA2TqIqApril 14, 2026

If implemented more broadly, the idea here is that Celestial Park, the central hub area of Epic Universe, could be opened up, with guests either being able to enter freely or for a greatly reduced ticket price. This would give them access to all the shopping and dining that Celestial Park has to offer, as well as possibly the two attractions found there. Only guests paying for full-price tickets would be able to enter the four attached lands, where the rest of the rides and shows can be found.

It also opens up the possibility, at least in theory, of being able to buy tickets to only certain lands. If you really wanted to ride Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, the best ride at Epic Universe, you could buy access to the Wizarding World land only. If you really wanted to ride Monsters Unchained, the other best ride at Epic Universe, you could do that instead.

The current belief is that if Celestial Park is open to the public, it would only be for certain hours or certain days, not a permanent thing. One imagines it would also be open to guests staying at the Helios Grand Hotel, and likely Universal Orlando Annual Pass Holders as well.

I Love The Idea Of An Open Celestial Park, And It Could All Go So Very, Very Wrong

From the time it was originally suggested that Celestial Park could become open, I was intrigued to say the least. As somebody who loves theme parks, but who doesn’t visit any one of them often enough to justify buying an Annual Pass, I have frequently found myself at a park the night before my tickets are valid, wanting to just go inside a park just to have dinner and watch fireworks. Back when I had a Disneyland annual pass, I used to do exactly that frequently.

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The idea of visiting Universal Orlando Resort and swinging by Epic Universe for dinner (and the not-yet-announced but absolutely happening upcoming fireworks show) is exactly the sort of thing I would love to do. Food was one thing I didn’t get to experience much during my first visit to the park, and making it easier to try more of it would be wonderful. Universal Orlando already has the best theme park restaurant, so the food is not to be missed. It’s not hard to understand why Universal Orlando is considering this change, as selling more food and merch is all upside.

It would also be awesome if you’re staying at the Helios Grand Hotel. While some people might stay away from an open Celestial Park if only to avoid parking fees and traffic issues, if you’re staying in the hotel attached to Epic Universe, having access to all the restaurants in the area every night, whether or not you have a ticket, would be so nice.

That said, it’s not difficult to imagine this going horribly wrong. Celestial Park is a big area, presumably to handle crowds, but one can imagine the hub getting quite crowded if getting in is cheap or free. Navigating between the different theme park lands, with a hub full of people, could be difficult and would likely be frustrating for the guests paying for full tickets.

Currently, Celestial Park feels like a theme park land, but it runs the risk of feeling more like Universal CityWalk or Disney Springs, a pedestrian mall, than a theme park if the area becomes crowded with shoppers and tourists. As somebody who goes to theme parks for the vibes as much, if not more, than the rides, those vibes are certainly in danger.

If it does work, however, the power of this one decision could change everything. Any future theme park would need to at least consider a design like this, as the financial benefit could be significant. Epic Universe already changed the world of theme parks once. It may be about to do it again.