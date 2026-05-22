Disneyland Has Made A Lot Of Changes Lately. I'm So Hyped One Old Rule Is Coming Back

While it may feel like the COVID-19 pandemic was another lifetime ago, a lot has changed since it happened, including regarding what it’s like to visit Disneyland Resort. As you may recall, the California theme park was closed to the public for over a year and some things just haven’t been the same since it reopened in April 2021. But a new policy is about to go into effect next month that will harken back to its pre-COVID era, and I’m absolutely on board.

What’s Coming Back To Disneyland

Ever since Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure reopened after its long closure, gone have been the days of a spontaneous Disney trip. Its reservation system has meant guests have to plan when they are going ahead of time, and currently when you choose a Park Hopper ticket, you have to pick which park we want to start at. And once you’re there, you cannot leave your chosen park until after 11 a.m. But starting June 9, guests can “park hop” as they please as long as their chosen park isn’t at capacity.

Now, when it comes to Walt Disney World, they ended their own version of the Park Hopper rule back in 2023. But at that time, Disneyland Park only cracked down more on the reservation system. For guests who like to jump from one park to another, this is great news, perhaps the only problem that could arise is if one of the parks reaches capacity while someone is park hopping.

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Why I’m So Happy About It

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I’ve been going to Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure throughout my life, and I remember the old park hopping days. And obviously I've have experienced the new order of things. When I went recently, I noticed that the policy definitely incentivized me to stay in one park for the first half of the day before moving to the other side of the park, but I definitely miss getting to move to one or the other at my leisure.

As someone who loves the food at Disneyland California Adventure, and prefers the variety and sheer volume of rides Disneyland Park has, I think returning to this rule is a great idea. Particularly before 11 a.m. is a great time to run to your favorite rides at a time when they are less crowded than later in the day. Plus, for those who are just going for a day, I think it will allow guests to maximize their time at both parks. Oh, and you definitely get more steps in this way as well!

Since Disneyland reopened after its huge closure, it’s been hard to keep up with all the changes, so this is a really nice treat for longtime guests of the California park like myself.