Fans Are Not Happy One Islands Of Adventure Ride Is Doing Away With Express Pass: ‘More Than A Little Frustrating’

Universal Studios’ Islands of Adventure is arguably considered one of the best theme parks in the U.S. However, that doesn’t mean its visitors are immune to one common element that affects many parks: long lines. In recent years, both Disney and Universal have created options that allow guests to throw money at them in order to skip lines. Now, we’ve just learned one popular ride in the Orlando park will soon no longer allow this for guests and, suffice to say, people aren't exactly pleased.

Which Islands Of Adventure Ride Will No Longer Have An Express Pass Option?

On Tuesday, Universal Studios fans started to notice on the Universal App that Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride no longer has the Express Pass option. Universal Orlando confirmed the update in the tweet below:

Hello Steven. We are implementing an operational update to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Effective July 1, 2026, the attraction will no longer be included in the Universal Express program, allowing us to improve the flow of the experience for all of our Guests.May 26, 2026

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened back in 2019 and went years without an Express Pass option until the feature was added to the ride a year ago. This meant that those willing to pay extra could get on Hagrid’s in less time. Another way for visitors to get an Express Pass is for them to stay at select Universal resorts.

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Removing the Harry Potter-themed ride from the express list is definitely an interesting move, considering the ride's popularity. With that in mind, it was probably a given that there would be responses.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

How Universal Studios Fans Are Reacting To The News

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is one of the most popular rides at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and CinemaBlend once called it the “best roller coaster in Florida.” So, what do Universal fans think of the change? A lot of people are not at all surprised because the ride’s queue changed so much since the change. Universal thinks the update will allow for an improvement in the “flow” of the line, but check out some other thoughts from Reddit:

“What a bummer. I get that folks with APs and locals are happy about the change but as a tourist with limited time on a heavy budget this really hurts.” - @Tanazan1

“More than a little frustrating because we're going in less than three weeks, and I booked two nights at Royal Pacific just for express pass.” - @prophecy0

“It seems to be one that has been impacted very strongly with Express compared to other rides. So not surprised to see it taken off. It does suck for those that booked something for after July 1 that included express with the expectation of using it there.”- @vegetable-house5018

“We went in April and stayed at Portofino specifically for the unlimited express pass. Hagrid’s is the only ride that we felt we needed it for. If it’s no longer included, spending that kind of money for a premier hotel will be really hard to justify the next time we go.” - @Pantsmithiest

It’s certainly a problem for those who’ve already booked a trip to Universal’s Islands of Adventure specifically with accommodations that will allow them to get the Express Pass. While Hagrid’s is definitely a fan favorite, there are still plenty of rides on Express Pass like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. Of course, whether or any other rides are removed from the express program remains to be seen.

Outside of this recent change to Hagrid’s, Islands of Adventure just started its summertime celebration, which is big on Steven Spielberg favorites like new Jaws-inspired “interactive experiences,” photo ops, drinks, “bites” and exclusive merchandise. There’s also a new parade called the Universal Mega Movie Parade and a new version of CineSational. The festivities are going on until August 10.