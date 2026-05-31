I Had No Idea Epic Universe Would Sell An Insane Number Of Mac And Cheese Cones (And Neither Did Universal)
Epic Universe is on a roll, or in this case a cone, with viral snacks.
One year ago, I was invited to attend the blue carpet for the opening of Epic Universe. I got to talk to celebs like James and Oliver Phelps and WWE superstar Cody Rhodes about what they’d be riding, but there was another fun surprise that day: The Mac and Cheese cones. The handheld food item at Epic’s How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk became a big hit early on, but when the creative team at Universal Orlando was conceiving the dish, they had no idea what they’d gotten into. Frankly, neither did I.
I previously did get the chance to try some of the cones. I'm personally invested in the delicious PB&J cone (that is pork, bacon and jam), but originally, the cones were only available at one small kiosk: Hooligan's Grog and Fuel. Universal chef Jens Dahlmann was on hand for a Q&A celebrating the park’s first birthday, and he revealed the Mac and Cheese cones were one of the biggest surprises to come out of the park's opening.
Oh yeah, and a gigantic number of them have sold. Here’s what he told CinemaBlend and other outlets:
Dahlmann got real about how the team obviously underestimated the desire for these Mac and Cheese cones with the fanbase. Lines got long pretty quickly, to the point the lines were queuing almost as long as some of the best attractions at Epic Universe.
The Mac and Cheese cones have gotten so big, Epic Universe even offered a special edition over the holidays. The Snoggletog Harvest Mac and Cheese Cone might have been the best yet, featuring sage chimichurri, turkey and the land’s signature lingonberry sauce. Still, it’s not the only snack that’s sold a whole heckuva lot.
The Bièraubeurre Crêpes Have Not Been A Slouch, Either
In a slideshow put together by Universal Orlando publicists, it was also mentioned that the popular Butterbeer crepes in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic have sold like hotcakes, too. In fact, in the first year, the Cae L’air de la Sirêne shop has sold 100,000 of those sweet treats. That's not as popular as the Mac and Cheese cones, but I'm still impressed with the volume.
Now we’ve gotten the rundown on some of the park’s most popular snacks, I’d be interested to hear a few more stats. How many DK crush floats have sold? And how many Yoshi’s smoothies have been gulped down? These are the things I find really fascinating about the new park opening, and I love it when the creatives behind the scenes give us a tidbit or two.
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What is clear, as fellow VP’s Russ Dagan, Ariana Moribino and Jeff Polk also told us is that they are constantly putting themselves in “guests shoes” when new decisions are being made. So if the fans demand crepes and cones, they get crepes and cones:
I can’t wait to see what Year 2 has in store. But these comments about later hours and some permits for new attractions have me pumped. We'll be sure to keep you updated on the parks as we head into the summer months and then get into HHN season.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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