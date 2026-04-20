Josh Gad Greeting At Disneyland Is The Wholesome Content I Didn't Know I Needed This Week

Normally, April is my favorite time of the year. The weather is nice, my roses start budding, and April 25th is the perfect day , obviously. This year, though, there’s been a lot of rain and personal upheaval, and April has not been doing it for me. That is, until Walt Disney World dropped an amazing video of Josh Gad acting as a greeter at Disneyland.

Honestly, what’s not to love about wholesome content like this? From the early morning dawn light splayed on the guests, to Josh Gad’s hot take train jabs, this video has it all: Surprise, humor, and most of all, a little magic. Take a look.

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This wouldn’t be the first time Josh Gad has taken over someone’s job at a Disney theme park. This time, he thought he would be becoming a storyeller on the relaxing Storybook Land Canal Boats ride (a middlingly-ranked Disneyland attraction ). Instead, a cast member assigns him as a “barker,” which is certainly a lesser-ranking job and he jokingly seems unamused about.

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Early in the full video, when Gad does get recognized, I’m obsessed with his first impulse, which is comedy. When a fan asks if “that’s Josh Gad,” he turns around and hollers, “Where?” I've interviewed the actor before, and he really is a larger-than-life personality, so I can't imagine running into him unexpectedly in a theme park setting. I'm sure it was amazing.

Eventually, he does steal the mic and crack jokes about Pinocchio whale endoscopies and having more fun than the guests on the “train.” You can see more from his unexpected day in the parks, below.

Josh Gad Takes Over Storybook Land Canal Boats As A Storyteller | Disneyland Resort - YouTube Watch On

Josh Gad was also supposed to be on hand for a World of Frozen event at Disneyland Paris earlier this month, but had to bail on the event due to a family health issue that took him back home. It is nice to see he did make it to one of the parks this month, even if he missed the “intense” malfunction of the Olaf animatronic over in Europe. The good news is his mom was rushed to the ER in time, and in his last update he mentioned she’s slowly gotten better. Since then, he’s been able to get back to “work.” Which, in this case means amusing his fans with funny Disney commentary, and heading to Japan. It's not a bad gig, being an actor.

Gad’s a longtime Disney guy, and he has work outside Frozen for Disney right now too. In fact, he recently did voiceover work for the DisneyNature Orangutan doc, which is set to be available to those with a Disney+ subscription on Earth day. You can see more of what's heading to streaming with our 2026 TV schedule.