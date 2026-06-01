This Hot Fact About Hagrid's Rollercoaster Wait Times Goes A Long Way To Explain Why Universal Is Making One Change

A new update on queue times may help theme park goers understand why Universal Orlando will remove the Express Pass option for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Just one year after adding it, the time for its queue may explain why Universal decided to drop a fast pass for the Islands Of Adventure ride.

Instagram user JimTravelsDisney dropped a hot fact about the Harry Potter ride, which first debuted back in 2019. While the ride queue is filled with Easter Eggs and other interesting things to keep those waiting entertained, it's worth noting that the addition of the Express Pass has made it the longest line in the legacy parks by a wide margin. Read more below:

Did you know since implementing Express Pass for Hagrid's on May 30th, 2025, the attraction has the longest average wait time among the legacy parks at 131 minutes, doubling the next-closest, Velocicoaster, at 67 minutes?

Back when I attended the ride launch, Universal made it known they expected Hagrid's Motorbike Adventure to have long waits. That said, I'm not sure they would've guessed that seven years later, including an Express Pass option would result in people waiting nearly two hours to ride what CinemaBlend has dubbed Florida's best roller coaster.

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The decision comes with controversy, as the battle seems to be between annual pass holders who know the average wait time will drop without an Express Pass, and travelers who buy the pass because they may only visit the park once every couple of years.

With an Express Pass, parkgoers can drastically reduce their wait time and bump ahead to the final queue and only wait maybe twenty to thirty minutes or less. That's much better than over two hours, so I totally understand those with limited time and money to spare using that option. It looks like once it's gone, they'll be forced to wait alongside everyone else, but ideally not as long as two hours, with workers not needing to monitor two separate queues.

Universal Orlando's decision to remove the Express Pass option from Hagrid's Motorbike Adventure likely attempts to fix its queue problem, which often overflows into the rest of the park. Long lines definitely hamper the theme park experience, especially if it gets in the way of other attractions in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter section. I can only imagine that section of the park will only get more popular once the new series hits the 2026 TV schedule, so best to try and fix any issues now before its release.

Check out Hagrid's Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, and let us know if the line improves once the Express Pass is no longer an option. As someone who was at the premiere and rode it several times, I'm glad I got it all out of my system before having to stand in a line like that!