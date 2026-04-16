Theme Park Stans Don’t Hold Back Their Thoughts After Han Solo Debuts At Disneyland, And One Is Sticking With Me

Ever since it opened, Galaxy's Edge has been a very popular destination at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. In recent years, Galaxy's Edge has been going through some changes, namely dropping the original timeline in order to bring classic characters from George Lucas' original trilogy (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) into the fold. Case in point: we just got our first look at Han Solo in the parks, and fans are definitely not being shy about sharing their opinions about the beloved character's appearance.

Back in March of 2025, we got our first look at Luke Skywalker at Galaxy's Edge, to the delight of longtime fans. Folks have been waiting to see classic Leia Organa and Han Solo join the fun, and the latter will be arriving later this month. And fans are already having a strong reaction to everyone's favorite scruffy-looking nerf herder.

See Han Solo's Debut At Galaxy's Edge

Han Solo will debut at Disneyland on April 29th, and I have to assume that folks will be clamoring to get a photo with the smuggler turned Rebel leader. Obviously, Harrison Ford is synonymous with this role, so whatever theme park actors play him are going to have some big shoes to fill. You can see what he'll look like roaming around Batuu below:

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@starwars Never tell me the odds. Meet Han Solo, Captain of the Millennium Falcon, at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park starting April 29. ♬ original sound - Star Wars

And just like that, the fan favorite Star Wars hero has been brought back to life in the Galaxy's Edge. While the land's original timeline was set after Han's death in The Force Awakens, that's no longer the case. And fans are making their voices known about seeing this first look at Solo.

What Theme Park Fans Are Saying About Disneyland's Han

Star Wars fans are known for being super passionate, as are theme park enthusiasts. So it should come as no surprise that the responses and comments section in these Han Solo posts are blowing up. There's a ton of discourse happening over on Twitter, with one popular response criticizing his appearance. It reads:

I'm sorry but that's just some guy lol They have similar issues with Star-Lord 😅

I feel this. The tweet is a reference to the cast members playing Peter Quill/ Star-Lord in Disneyland's Avengers campus. While some Marvel characters wear outrageous costumes, Star-Lord looks more like a regular guy. And that's a criticism that's already being directed at Han Solo's look in The Galaxy's Edge. To be fair, this actor doesn't look all that much like Harrison Ford.

While some folks wish that Han has a stronger resemblance to the beloved actor, others are still caught up in the way the character's inclusion further breaks the timeline of the Star Wars land. As one person tweeted:

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That ruins the whole storyline of the park. Galaxys Edge is supposed to be a Resistance hideout after his death…

Obviously this change to the timeline happened long before Han Solo was introduced to Galaxy's Edge, but it's clearly irking certain corners of the fandom. Meanwhile another fan took the opposite stance, posting:

Okay it's a start. I don't care about the 'new' timeline or whatever the hell it is, always seeing Chewbacca running around the land without Han Solo was like missing something. Can we get Leia, R2D2, 3CPO, and Vader please?

Honestly, the more classic Star Wars characters the better. While Darth Vader used to be in the parks before Galaxy's Edge opened, eventually Kylo Ren replaced him as the primary antagonist of the theme park. And since Han and Chewie will be able to interact in the parks, why not bring in more OGs?

Another critical response of this Han Solo sneak peek was all about his costume. More specifically, the hair unit used to bring the character to life. As someone tweeted out:

That wig...

Meanwhile, another fan thinks they've seen the actor shown in the Han Solo video before. Specifically playing another character in the theme parks. As they posted:

WaaaiT A SECOND.....that's not Han. I know Gaston when I see him

Theme park superfans attend the parks time and time again, so it's not uncommon for them to clock actors who are playing multiple roles. Hopefully the Han actor being recognized for possibly playing Gaston previously doesn't end up negatively affecting him. The actress who previously played the Evil Queen at Disneyland was reportedly fired due to so many fans recognizing her and helping her go viral online.

Han Solo will debut at Disneyland on April 29th. Star Wars will return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which hits theaters May 22nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see what classic characters show up at Batuu next.