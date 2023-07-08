A Secret Menu Item At Universal Orlando? Sign Me Up!

Whether they’re true or not, every theme park has its own entries in the list of outrageous menu items, as well as secrets hidden about their sprawling campuses. We’ve seen the latter concept shown off in a recent rundown of supposed Disney World “secrets,” but a recent announcement is promising something that unites those two interests. You can officially sign me up, as everything new at Universal Parks is about to include some secret and refreshing soft drinks.

Ok, so maybe it’s not terribly secret if the Universal Orlando Resort officially revealed that it’s hiding some unique Coca-Cola drink flavors throughout its three gates of operation. But you’re still going to have to work to find some exciting drink combos at the various Coke Freestyle machines that are offered at dining establishments like Mel’s Dine-In and The Watering Hole. The reward is being able to taste the concoctions listed below:

Blood Orange Boba Spritz - Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Zero Sugar Chocolate Berry Blast - Louie's Italian Restaurant in Universal Studios Florida

Krakatoa Blackberry Fizz - Whakawaiwai Eats and Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club in Universal Volcano Bay

Watermelon Spritz - The Watering Hole in Universal Islands of Adventure

Coincidentally enough, some of those Coca-Cola creations tie into two surprisingly awesome Universal Orlando food spots , which makes it strange that the Zero Sugar Chocolate Berry Blast doesn’t look to be available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium And Savory Feast Kitchen. That's a pairing that feels like a no-brainer when you think about it, but alas, it doesn't look to be in the cards at the moment.

In fact, in the case of the drinks listed above, you’ll have to order them at the counters of the respective locations offering them. However, there’s another way to get into some more soft drink-involved hijinks; you'll need to track down certain Coke Freestyle machines and enter a secret code.

The code is a “U” drawn on a password screen, which is accessed after clicking on a vault door icon. Those steps can be taken at the machines found at the following points of interest:

Mel's Drive-In™ in Hollywood in Universal Studios Florida

Louie's Italian Restaurant™ in New York in Universal Studios Florida

Richter's Burger Co.™ in San Francisco in Universal Studios Florida

KidZone Pizza Company™ in Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone in Universal Studios Florida

Men In Black Cart in World Expo in Universal Studios Florida

Lagoon Lemonade in World Expo in Universal Studios Florida

Coke Icon in Universal Citywalk Orlando

The Burger Digs in Jurassic Park in Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Pizza Predattoria™ in Jurassic Park in Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Lemon Slush in Port of Entry in Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Moose Juice, Goose Juice in Seuss Landing™ in Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Comic Strip Cafe in Toon Lagoon in Universal's Islands of Adventure

Now it’s not confirmed, but it almost sounds like you might be able to find other flavors, if not the four listed towards the top of this story, in those machines. Should there be any surprise offerings scattered around Universal Orlando, let’s hope that they’re all as delicious sounding as “Blood Orange Boba Spritz," because that sounds utterly delightful.

I wouldn’t put it past Universal Parks to throw in a flavor that parodies that Disneyland’s questionable corn dog/pickle/peanut butter menu item , except with a more palatable twist. It'd probably without the hot dog or pickle flavors too while we’re at it, unless the park’s troll game is particularly strong. At any rate, this fun quest is another decision that helps Universal stand out from its legendary rival.

While Walt Disney World can claim the fan favorite Club Cool attraction as its own exclusive Coca-Cola thrill, you won’t be finding these drinks at The Happiest Place on Earth. Being able to pull off a flex like that could be considered more powerful than any trolling Universal Orlando Resort has done on social media. Yes, that even includes the recent shots fired at Stitch’s Great Escape opening “renovation” of Cinderella’s Castle.

You're probably thirsty to try these new delights yourself, and if you're at Universal Orlando, you should be able to find them at this moment. Good hunting, and don't forget to stay hydrated inbetween rounds of carbonated happiness.