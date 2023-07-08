A Secret Menu Item At Universal Orlando? Sign Me Up!
You'll definitely want to drink to this fizzy business.
Whether they’re true or not, every theme park has its own entries in the list of outrageous menu items, as well as secrets hidden about their sprawling campuses. We’ve seen the latter concept shown off in a recent rundown of supposed Disney World “secrets,” but a recent announcement is promising something that unites those two interests. You can officially sign me up, as everything new at Universal Parks is about to include some secret and refreshing soft drinks.
Ok, so maybe it’s not terribly secret if the Universal Orlando Resort officially revealed that it’s hiding some unique Coca-Cola drink flavors throughout its three gates of operation. But you’re still going to have to work to find some exciting drink combos at the various Coke Freestyle machines that are offered at dining establishments like Mel’s Dine-In and The Watering Hole. The reward is being able to taste the concoctions listed below:
- Blood Orange Boba Spritz - Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Zero Sugar Chocolate Berry Blast - Louie's Italian Restaurant in Universal Studios Florida
- Krakatoa Blackberry Fizz - Whakawaiwai Eats and Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club in Universal Volcano Bay
- Watermelon Spritz - The Watering Hole in Universal Islands of Adventure
Coincidentally enough, some of those Coca-Cola creations tie into two surprisingly awesome Universal Orlando food spots, which makes it strange that the Zero Sugar Chocolate Berry Blast doesn’t look to be available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium And Savory Feast Kitchen. That's a pairing that feels like a no-brainer when you think about it, but alas, it doesn't look to be in the cards at the moment.
In fact, in the case of the drinks listed above, you’ll have to order them at the counters of the respective locations offering them. However, there’s another way to get into some more soft drink-involved hijinks; you'll need to track down certain Coke Freestyle machines and enter a secret code.
The code is a “U” drawn on a password screen, which is accessed after clicking on a vault door icon. Those steps can be taken at the machines found at the following points of interest:
- Mel's Drive-In™ in Hollywood in Universal Studios Florida
- Louie's Italian Restaurant™ in New York in Universal Studios Florida
- Richter's Burger Co.™ in San Francisco in Universal Studios Florida
- KidZone Pizza Company™ in Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone in Universal Studios Florida
- Men In Black Cart in World Expo in Universal Studios Florida
- Lagoon Lemonade in World Expo in Universal Studios Florida
- Coke Icon in Universal Citywalk Orlando
- The Burger Digs in Jurassic Park in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Pizza Predattoria™ in Jurassic Park in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Lemon Slush in Port of Entry in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Moose Juice, Goose Juice in Seuss Landing™ in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Comic Strip Cafe in Toon Lagoon in Universal's Islands of Adventure
Now it’s not confirmed, but it almost sounds like you might be able to find other flavors, if not the four listed towards the top of this story, in those machines. Should there be any surprise offerings scattered around Universal Orlando, let’s hope that they’re all as delicious sounding as “Blood Orange Boba Spritz," because that sounds utterly delightful.
I wouldn’t put it past Universal Parks to throw in a flavor that parodies that Disneyland’s questionable corn dog/pickle/peanut butter menu item, except with a more palatable twist. It'd probably without the hot dog or pickle flavors too while we’re at it, unless the park’s troll game is particularly strong. At any rate, this fun quest is another decision that helps Universal stand out from its legendary rival.
While Walt Disney World can claim the fan favorite Club Cool attraction as its own exclusive Coca-Cola thrill, you won’t be finding these drinks at The Happiest Place on Earth. Being able to pull off a flex like that could be considered more powerful than any trolling Universal Orlando Resort has done on social media. Yes, that even includes the recent shots fired at Stitch’s Great Escape opening “renovation” of Cinderella’s Castle.
You're probably thirsty to try these new delights yourself, and if you're at Universal Orlando, you should be able to find them at this moment. Good hunting, and don't forget to stay hydrated inbetween rounds of carbonated happiness.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
