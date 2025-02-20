‘Will You Sign My Breasts?’ The Time A Harry Potter Star Had An Embarrassing NSFW Encounter With A Fan At Universal Orlando's Wizarding World

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando resort was unlike any theme park land we’d seen before when it first opened. Yes, the Wizarding World land's attractions are top-notch, but rather than simply being a collection of loosely connected attractions, the land is a lot more. It gives serious fans the feeling they were really inside the Harry Potter films. And those fans were quite dedicated, as Jason Isaacs learned firsthand while visiting the resort.

Jason Issacs played Lucius Malfoy in the series of Harry Potter movies (streaming with a Max subscription) and, along with other members of the cast, were on hand when the first Wizarding World land opened. The actor tells The Telegraph about an encounter with one dedicated fan, which he calls the "worst fan encounter’ he ever had (short of dealing with literal stalkers) who actually asked Isaacs to sign her breasts, right in the middle of the park. The actor explained…

I remember being in Harry Potter World in Orlando [The Wizarding World of Harry Potter], and the whole cast had gone. We’d been in blazing heat, signing autographs and taking selfies, and right at the end a woman standing there goes, 'Will you sign my breasts?' and shot open her shirt. I go, 'Madam, please stop. There’s kids everywhere.' She goes, 'I have eight kids.' I said, 'Well, what would they say?' They were standing alongside her going, 'Sign them, sign them!'

For certain celebrities, a moment like this might not have been quite as embarrassing but Jason Isaacs was clearly uncomfortable with the whole exchange. The fact that he was in a theme park filled with kids was certainly part of it but it honestly doesn’t sound like he would have enjoyed this anymore if it had been in a less family-oriented environment.

It goes to show just how popular the Harry Potter cast was, and likely still is. Women getting their breasts autographed is more commonly associated with rock stars, but certainly, to a particular group of fans the Harry Potter actors are as big as rock stars.

I am a strong proponent of the idea that theme parks are for everybody, and that includes grown adults. Having said that, I would hope we could all literally keep our clothes on when in public in theme parks. Yes, somebody else’s kids don’t need to see you disrobing for an autograph. Also, other adults don’t necessarily need to see that either.

There’s a third Wizarding World land getting ready to open at Universal Orlando Resort later this year. Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic will debut as part of the brand new Epic Universe theme park. I’m now very curious if any of the franchise cast will be on hand when the land opens, and very curious how fans will react if they are.