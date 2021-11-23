Best LEGO Gifts: The Coolest Marvel and Star Wars Sets For Your Buck

Along with the Thanksgiving comes another, less conventional holiday: Black Friday. And with the Holiday Season officially in swing, many folks take the time to start making big purchases for themselves or loved ones. And for those looking to purchase some Star Wars or Marvel LEGO sets, there's a number of ways you can go. It all depends on how much you want to shell out for the beloved puzzle toys. No matter the budget, there's a perfect LEGO set for you.

Small LEGO Sets That Won’t Cost Too Much, But Have Great Values

LEGO Black Panther Dragon Flyer

Every time a new Marvel movie arrives in theaters, there's a slew of new LEGO sets. Black Panther was no exception when it hit theaters back in 2018, although a new set was recently added for fans of Wakanda. The LEGO Black Panther Dragon Flyer is a super affordable set at $19.99 USD that features a new vehicle that was prominently featured in both Black Panther and the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, there's an exclusive new Shuri minifigure, with Letitia Wright's character wearing her signature costume for the first time in LEGO form.

Buy Black Panther Dragon Flyer on LEGO's website for $19.99

LEGO Trouble On Tatooine

Of course, LEGO also has plenty of A+ sets for the generations of Star Wars fans out there. And while many can be super pricy, there are smaller sets that'll help your loved one feel the same excitement for the galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian's The Trouble on Tatooine set is one prime example, as it features a Mando minifigure in his fancy Beskar armor. Plus (of course) your own tiny version of Grogu. Add in vehicles for both Mando and the Tusken Raider, and this small set has everything fans need to feel apart of the beloved Disney+ series.

Buy the LEGO Trouble On Tatooine Set on LEGO's website for $29.99

Medium To Large LEGO Sets For Marvel And Star Wars Fans

LEGO Razor Crest

While LEGO makes sets of all shapes and sizes, some of the coolest ones will take you back a pretty penny-- especially if collectors are trying to purchase a set that's been retired. For those willing to shell out some more cheddar, there's few Star Wars sets cooler than The Razor Crest from The Mandalorian. Building this set is fun and innovative, and it's a remarkably sturdy vehicle once completed that won't break easily. Other features include a number of minifgures like Baby Yoda, Mando's carbonite targets, and a fun escape pod. It has been a big ticket item for years, and smart money says it'll get quite a reaction if opened beneath a tree.

Buy the LEGO Razor Crest set on LEGO's website for $129.99

LEGO Infinity Gauntlet

While the various LEGO sets on this list are largely play sets, this one is for display. And as such, the LEGO version of the Infinity Gauntlet might be a great choice for older Marvel fans who want to feel that bit of nostalgia. Price range it's medium to high ($69.99 USD), but features a unique build and uniquely shiny golden pieces to make up Thanos' signature weapon. And it looks pretty nifty on sitting on a shelf.

Buy the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet set on LEGO's website for $69.99

LEGO Boba Fett's Starship

If LEGO's The Razor Crest set was a bit too pricy, there's a medium-priced vehicle that is sure to trigger even more nostalgic feelings. Star Wars fans were delighted when Boba Fett appeared in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, complete with his signature starship. Minifgures for both Boba and Mando are included-- with the latter given his new melee weapon: the beskar spear. And priced at $50 USD, it's a cool set that won't break your bank.

Buy the LEGO Boba Fett's Ship on LEGO's website for $50.00

LEGO Avengers: Endgame Battle

Despite hitting theaters back in 2019, the events of Avengers: Endgame continue to influence the larger MCU. That's also the case when it comes to LEGOs. Case in point: the new Avengers: Endgame final battle set. A similar set was produced around the time the blockbuster was in theaters, but this is unique for a few ways.

First off there's the design, which hints at Thanos' destruction of the Avengers Compound. Ant-Man's signature van/ Quantum Tunnel was also made into a LEGO for the first time, which is a great touch. There's a few new minifigures included as well: Bro Thor in his armor and Wanda Maximoff. Captain America is also given Thor's hammer mjolnir while Iron Man is armored with the shield he used during Hulk's snap. The detail level is high in this new LEGO set, but the price isn't.

Buy the LEGO Avengers: Endgame Final Battle set on LEGO's website for $69.99

Bonus Round: Stocking Stuffers

LEGO Marvel Minifigures

For those who don't want to buy and display a full LEGO set in their home, there's some small stocking stuffers that might interest Marvel or Star Wars fans. Marvel audiences who have been watching the shows on Disney+ will delight in the Marvel Studios minifigure set. It combines LEGO with a game of chance, as each individual figure is a mystery before you open it. They include characters introduced on the small screen in WandaVision, What If...? and Loki. These are all exclusive figures that can't be purchased with a larger set, so they're a must for collectors.

Buy the LEGO Marvel Studios Minifigures on Disney's website for $5.99

LEGO Mandalorian Battle Pack

Star Wars fans looking for a stocking stuffer can look to the Mandalorian battle pack. This little set features four exclusive figures, and make up some of the Mandalorian warriors that appeared in Season 1 of the show. If you add in one of the larger sets seen above, then you've quickly got your own galaxy far, far away.

Buy The LEGO Mandalorian Battle Pack on Amazon for $10.49

Of course, this is just a small list of the Star Wars and Marvel LEGO sets that are currently available. There's some giant sets out there for those who aren't worrying about a budget, but that's not necessity to bring the building joy this Black Friday. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

