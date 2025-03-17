Dark Universe Has Its Own Castle At Epic Universe, And It's Like Sleeping Beauty's Digs And Haunted Mansion Had A Baby

We are officially less than 69 (nice) days from the opening of Epic Universe, and with the park just a couple of months away, the excitement is building. It has been years since we have seen an entirely new theme park, and today we got our first official look at just what Epic Universe actually looks like. To put it simply, it’s incredible.

Epic Universe borrows one classic element from the original Disneyland and Magic Kingdom, in that it uses a hub and spoke design. However, there’s actually another way that Epic is similar to classic Disney Parks. It has a castle, though not one that’s anything like what you’ll find in Fantasyland.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Epic Universe’s castle can be found in the Dark Universe area of the park. The area is dedicated to classic Universal Monsters, and as such, it looks more like the original Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland had been taken over by Maleficent. While the Disney version is welcoming, drawing you toward it, this one looks ominous, but in a way that makes you curious enough to approach.

The castle is also home to one of Epic Universe’s marquee attractions, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment. Universal has promised an absolutely, well, epic new dark ride in this one, and based on the early reactions from Universal team members and others who have received early previews, it sounds like the ride is everything fans have been promised.

I think Epic Universe may end up with the superior "Haunted Mansion" once this theme park officially opens.

Dark Universe isn’t the only land to get teased with an official image. We also have first images of the other major lands. That includes a look at Isle of Berk - How to Train Your Dragon, which, looks like the animated world, or at least its upcoming live-action remake, come to life.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando resort)

Epic Universe will also have its own Super Nintendo World. As much as I love the one that opened at Universal Studios Hollywood a couple of years ago, the Epic Universe version will be much larger, including the new Donkey Kong area Minecart Madness Coaster, which isn’t available in Southern California.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Universal Orlando resort)

Of course, for some, the big draw of Epic Universe will be Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, the third Wizarding World land which will combine elements of both the Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts movies. The latter franchise may not have been quite as big a hit at the box office, but Wizarding World Paris looks like a place I would love to spend time.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

The one land that we didn’t get a great look at yet, and also the one that we know the least about, is Celestial Gardens. The entrance land isn’t based on a movie or any other property, which, as a theme park fan, actually has me the most excited. We did get a look at the entrance to the park, which offers us a little tease if you peek through the arch including a look at the new Helios Grand Hotel in the background..

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Epic Universe opens May 22, 2025. Single day tickets are now on sale to the general public. If you’re a fan of themed entertainment, this i going to be a park worth visiting.