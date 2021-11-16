A Popular Disneyland Parade Could Be Making Its Way To Disney World

Parades at theme parks are one of the great things to experience while you’re at a Disney Park, and the best parades are during the nighttime. This is just fact. By definition a night parade requires impressive lighting and that has made Disneyland and Disney World popular places over the years thanks to parades like the Main Street Electrical Parade and SpectroMagic. Recently Disneyland has teased that the Main Street Electrical parade is returning to the parks, but Disney World may not be getting left out, as a new rumor indicates that Paint the Night, a nighttime parade made popular at Disneyland may be getting ready to make its Disney World debut.

While the Main Street Electrical Parade was born at Disneyland , it spent many years over in Orlando and so it’s largely seen today as a Disney World parade. Paint the Night has never appeared at Disney World before, but now it could be that the two resorts are getting ready to swap parades. Blog Mickey is reporting a rumor that Paint the Night will appear in Florida, which could be confirmed as early as this weekend’s Destination D23 event.

If the rumor turns out to be true it will make a lot of Disney World fans happy. Paint the Night is a great parade and many have hoped that it would make the jump to the other theme park at some point, so that those on that coast could experience it.

Even if the rumor turns out to be entirely true, there is still one question that remains open, which is exactly where at Disney World the Paint the Night Parade could take place. In California the parade has appeared at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. It appears Disney World is deciding between putting the parade at Magic Kingdom or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

While Magic Kingdom might be the obvious choice as that’s where the previous night parades have been, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has no nighttime entertainment offerings with Fantasmic still on ice, and Magic Kingdom just launched a brand new fireworks show for the 50th anniversary of the theme park resort. It might make sense to have Paint the Night at DHS to give that park something big at night.

While this is only a rumor, it’s one that would certainly make sense, and the source has a better track record than some when it comes to such rumors . It’s been a long time since Disney World had any nighttime parade, and guests love them, and with the Main Street Electrical Parade going west, it’s only fair to see Paint the Night return the favor and go east.

Of course, for those fans of Paint the Night who would love to see it again, it will mean making a trip to Disney World, but then, that’s sort of the point, isn’t it?