Universal Halloween Horror Nights Is Bringing One Of My Universal Monsters Dreams To Life, But Now I Want More

Both Universal Studios parks in Orlando and Hollywood are already known as the home for thrills and chills involving the iconic Universal Monsters legacy, which is set to expand based on everything we know about Epic Universe . Thankfully, there’s a new experience that’s just been announced, for both of those parks, as part of Halloween Horror Nights 2024 that’ll feed that need for all things spooky. As a fan of The Mummy, this new haunted house is actually bringing one of my monster loving dreams to life; but at the same time, it’s inspired me to want even more out of the bargain.

Who Wants To Fight Anck-Su-Namun In Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines?

Thanks to a new announcement from Universal Studios Hollywood, fright fans on both coasts can now prepare for the ultimate legacy-quel, dubbed “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines." Dipping into the canon of several characters from the past, and tapping their female descendants and counterparts to face off as a result, we're about to witness a battle that promises a spooky, all out war. And as you’ll see in the official synopsis below, death is only the beginning:

The Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines haunted houses will introduce guests to an all-new terrifying storyline, as they find themselves in the center of the ultimate battle between two unexpected alliances of classic female Universal Monsters. Fans will encounter Saskia Van Helsing, a new fearless huntress and daughter of revered Abraham Van Helsing – who killed Count Dracula by driving a stake through his heart and destroying his reign of terror. Saskia now faces Dracula’s daughter, Countess Marya, who arose from the dead to seek revenge for her father and destroy the Van Helsing bloodline. With a mission to kill, Dracula’s daughter, from 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter, forms a deadly alliance with the She-Wolf, inspired by the 1946 film She-Wolf of London, and Anck-Su-Namun, from the 1932 film The Mummy – only to be intercepted by Saskia and an unlikely ally, The Bride of Frankenstein. The terrifying adventure will take guests on a journey between the hunted and the hunters in a life and death battle with only one bloodline left to survive.

Now, the variant of Anck-Su-Namun is being linked to the original 1932 version of The Mummy, starring horror legend Boris Karloff as the O.G. undead priest. Also, there’s some deep cut Universal Monsters being represented in Dracula’s Daughter and She-Wolf of London; which is only further inspiration to dig deeper into the legacy of the studio’s chilling hits.

The golden oldies are at work here, and I'm glad to take on that adventure. Also, I automatically side with the bloodline that's going to survive; because I'm smart like that. But while that doesn’t sway my excitement, deep down I know I’ll be mentally running through the best Mummy quotes from the 1999 remake when I come face to face with Anck-Su-Namun.

You can bet that I’m ready to venture into this supernatural battlefield the first chance that I get. But at the same time, I want Universal Parks and Experiences to go a bit further. And if you’ll indulge me, I think you’ll like the Mummy-flavored idea I have to offer.

A Future Halloween Horror Nights Haunted House Should Resurrect The Mummy 4

While I’m reverent of the Universal classics, I can’t deny that director Stephen Sommers’ duology of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns stole my heart a long time ago. Which is probably why I’m under some further influence, thanks to the fact that Revenge of the Mummy rates pretty high on my Universal Studios Florida ride rankings .

So reading Anck-Su-Namun’s name in the lineup for Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodline immediately conjured flashbacks of Patricia Velasquez fighting Rachel Weisz in bladed combat in that perfect sequel. And since it’s Halloween Horror Nights we’re talking about here, I think that Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood should not only craft a full haunted house around those films, they should resurrect The Mummy 4’s discarded sequel idea to do it!

There’s already a ton of production value put into the houses as it is, and Universal wouldn’t have to spend any extra money licensing an outside property to make it happen. Not to mention since Brendan Fraser is already game for a Mummy sequel , I don’t think you’d need to twist his arm to come back and film some material as Rick O’Connell to set up the attraction. Just give the man his cup of coffee, and he’ll be right as rain.

The real impressive part would be to not only bring back Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, and Oded Fehr to reprise their respective roles of Evelyn O’Connell, Jonathan Carnahan, and Ardeth Bay, but to finally bring Antonio Banderas into the fold as the villain. Look, ever since those details came out that we almost saw a Mummy sequel that would have given us a Fraser v. Banderas battle for survival, it hasn’t left my head.

I know I’ve got some pretty big feelings --and even bigger ideas -- here. Listen, if you can drop me into a haunted house that has an Alan Silvestri score propelling me through an adventure of untold riches, and curses beyond death, I’d practically drop everything to attend.

Come to think of it, with Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines also counting as a Van Helsing sequel, I wouldn't mind seeing Hugh Jackman's monster hunter return as well. And Saskia Van Helsing is teaming up with The Bride, much like Abraham sided with The Creature. But that's a story for another day...

Now’s the time to get your tickets for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, if you haven’t already! The curtain rises on this year’s merriment and mayhem on Friday, August 30 at Universal Orlando Resort, and on Thursday, September 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Just remember to keep your stakes sharpened, and beware of any sacred texts you may find along the way. You never know what that stork-shaped symbol might represent.