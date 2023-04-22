Universal Orlando Just Made A Huge Price Increase That's Making Disney World Actually Look Like A Better Deal By Comparison

No trip to a theme park is ever what you’d call cheap, and it seems like they’re getting more expensive every day. Disneyland and Walt Disney World seem to increase prices all the time, to the point that they seem to be intentionally trying to price people out of visiting. Perhaps as a result of prices going up at Disney World, we’ve seen attendance boosted at Universal Orlando Resort in the last year, but now a number of those new visitors may be in for a shock as prices have jumped significantly for Annual Pass holders.

On the same day that new Annual Passes were made available at Walt Disney World for the first time in months, prices jumped on the Annual Pass offerings at Universal Orlando Resort. Florida Residents saw the Preferred Pass go up from $439.99 to $529.99 and the top-of-the-line Premier Pass jump from $639.99 to $789.99. Out-of-state pass holders saw their Preferred Pass go from $539.99 to $629.99 and the Premier Pass go from $754.99 to $904.99.

While this is still cheaper than Annual Passes at Walt Disney World, the Incredi-Pass, which is the closest equivalent to the Premier Pass, goes for $1399.99, for some, it might not be so much cheaper as to be worth it. These Universal price increases are quite significant, about $150 per year for that Premier level pass.

One has to weigh the fact that Walt Disney World has twice as many theme parks as Universal Orlando at the moment, so while you’re going to pay more for that pass, you also get more for it. For some the fact that Universal’s pass is still cheaper will be a determining factor, but for others, Disney World’s pass, as expensive as it is, might make more sense.

And one has to assume that in a couple of years, when Universal Orlando opens its third gate, Epic Universe prices will jump again. Prices of all Annual Passes at all theme parks will likely be higher in two years, but it will be surprising if we don’t see a more significant jump in UOR passes that brings them even closer in price to whatever Walt Disney World is offering at that point.

While there’s certainly going to be some sticker shock for anybody who will need to consider renewing their Universal Orlando Annual Pass after this price jump, that doesn’t mean it’s not ultimately worth it. Universal has added a lot of value to its parks in recent years, including new attractions like the Velocicoaster which most people agree is now one of the best roller coasters around. And more new stuff is coming. A new Minions attraction is set to open at Universal Studios Florida this summer, and it was recently announced that Poseidon’s Fury is closing, to make way for something else new and exciting.