I’ve Been Wondering If Tangled 2 Will Happen Even With The Live-Action Remake. Someone Asked An Exec

In an age of prequels, sequels and reboots, I kind of expect most successful films to get at least one of those things. Weirdly, Tangled hasn’t. Yes, it is getting a live-action adaptation, and there was the animated series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. However, it has not gotten an animated sequel to go along with the 2010 hit. Now, someone asked a Disney exec if there are any plans to ever make a Tangled 2.

Not long after the live-action Tangled wrapped production, and in the lead-up to the release of Disney’s newest animated project on the 2026 movie schedule , Hexed, Disney Animation’s chief creative officer, Jared Bush, was asked if there have been any discussions about Tangled 2. Here’s how he responded to Collider ’s question:

We discuss all kinds of things all the time. I think people would be kind of surprised by the number of discussions we have around, ‘Do we want to return to a world with characters that we really care about?’ It's all the time for many, many different things. I think it always comes down to: Is there a filmmaker who is passionate and has a story that's undeniable that we must tell? That usually is how we approach any new story.

While Bush didn’t confirm or deny whether there have been talks about a Tangled sequel, it does seem like, to get one made, it would need to have a director leading the charge who cares deeply about it and a story that has to be seen on the big screen. Makes sense to me. I wouldn’t want to see a sequel to one of the best princess movies ever if it didn’t have those two things either.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Adding to that, the exec explained that Tangled is what drew him to the world of Disney. He also recalled how it revived the musical for them too, saying:

The world of Tangled is one of the things that drew me to Disney Animation. I think when that movie came out, there was this resurgence of the Disney musical. That's no easy feat. You may remember that when that movie came out, we weren't sure whether Disney musicals were something that people wanted to watch, and that said, ‘Yes, it's something that people want to watch — a new version of what that could be.’ So, it has a very special place in my heart. And Byron, my good friend, was one of the directors.

Overall, it sounds like the bar is very high for a Tangled sequel (as it should be), and maybe that’s why we’ve never seen one. However, considering we’ve gotten two Frozens and now they’ve gotten a third one off the ground , I will never totally give up on Tangled 2.

Plus, while we wait to see if that ever happens, we will not be devoid of Tangled content. In fact, we’ll get to see Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim take over as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively, in the live-action version in 2028. Seriously, the casting alone has me so stoked to see this take on the animated classic, and I’m sure it’ll be well worth the wait.

Now, as we continue to anticipate the live-action Tangled and dream about an animated Tangled 2, you can stream the original Tangled with a Disney+ subscription .