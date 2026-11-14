I’ve Been Wondering If Tangled 2 Will Happen Even With The Live-Action Remake. Someone Asked An Exec
Will a sequel ever get out of its tower?
In an age of prequels, sequels and reboots, I kind of expect most successful films to get at least one of those things. Weirdly, Tangled hasn’t. Yes, it is getting a live-action adaptation, and there was the animated series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. However, it has not gotten an animated sequel to go along with the 2010 hit. Now, someone asked a Disney exec if there are any plans to ever make a Tangled 2.
Not long after the live-action Tangled wrapped production, and in the lead-up to the release of Disney’s newest animated project on the 2026 movie schedule, Hexed, Disney Animation’s chief creative officer, Jared Bush, was asked if there have been any discussions about Tangled 2. Here’s how he responded to Collider’s question:
While Bush didn’t confirm or deny whether there have been talks about a Tangled sequel, it does seem like, to get one made, it would need to have a director leading the charge who cares deeply about it and a story that has to be seen on the big screen. Makes sense to me. I wouldn’t want to see a sequel to one of the best princess movies ever if it didn’t have those two things either.
Adding to that, the exec explained that Tangled is what drew him to the world of Disney. He also recalled how it revived the musical for them too, saying:
Overall, it sounds like the bar is very high for a Tangled sequel (as it should be), and maybe that’s why we’ve never seen one. However, considering we’ve gotten two Frozens and now they’ve gotten a third one off the ground, I will never totally give up on Tangled 2.
Plus, while we wait to see if that ever happens, we will not be devoid of Tangled content. In fact, we’ll get to see Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim take over as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively, in the live-action version in 2028. Seriously, the casting alone has me so stoked to see this take on the animated classic, and I’m sure it’ll be well worth the wait.
Now, as we continue to anticipate the live-action Tangled and dream about an animated Tangled 2, you can stream the original Tangled with a Disney+ subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.