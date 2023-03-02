Disneyland Had A Classic Reaction As Fans Shared Posts Of It ‘Snowing’ In The California Parks This Week

Disneyland is the place where people are supposed to go to live their dreams and a place where the impossible can happen. This week it seemed like there was some real Disney magic on display when it appeared to actually snow inside the parks at the Disneyland Resort.

California has been seeing some absolutely wild storms this week that actually did result in snow arriving in parts of Los Angeles county that rarely if ever see that sort of weather. While what happened at Disneyland this week wasn’t technically snow, it was as close as the park had probably ever seen, and the Disney Parks Twitter certainly enjoyed the experience. While the iconic Matterhorn always looks like it's covered by a layer of snow, this time there actually was something up there.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are very intentionally built in places where it doesn’t snow, that way the parks can stay open year-round. In Southern California, it doesn't even usually rain that much, and snow is right out. It just doesn't happen.

The only way to get something approaching snow at Disney Parks is if you visit the parks during Christmas time. You'll see what looks like snow as part of the decorations up and down Main Street U.S.A. and you’ll usually get fake snow after the fireworks show is over. This is why so many were shocked when they came out of shops and attractions to find what appeared to be actual snow falling from the sky.

If we’re being meteorologically accurate, what Disneyland saw wasn’t snow, it was graupel, which is what happens when snow combines with supercooled water droplets and forms something that’s harder than snow, but more fragile than hail. Still, it’s snow-adjacent, and it’s much easier to just say “snowing” than to try and describe what the heck was actually happening.

Still, while it might not have been actual snow, it was the closest thing that Disneyland has likely seen in a very long time. Visiting a theme park during inclement weather isn’t always the most fun in the world, it can close attractions and otherwise impact your plans in a significant way, but if nothing else guests got to have a very novel experience that few others have ever had.

And who knows? The chances for real snow at Disneyland might not be quite over yet. California is due for another significant storm this weekend and if it’s anything like what came before, there’s at least a chance that actual snow could fall on the magic kingdom. That would certainly be a vacation memory worth experiencing, even if it probably means the Wonderous Journeys fireworks would be canceled and the new World of Color show, full of spraying water, would be absolutely freezing.