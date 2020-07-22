Clifford the Big Red Dog
When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment.
Latest about Clifford the Big Red Dog
Clifford The Big Red Dog First Look Is Big, Red And Filled With Puppies
By Mike Reyes
Looks like Clifford The Big Red Dog just delivered on this Thanksgiving's quota of puppies and cute.
Every Remake And Reboot Heading To Movie Theaters In 2020
By Adam Holmes
Hollywood is still loving to capitalize on existing intellectual properties.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.