Star Trek Fans Bought A Lot Of Props At Auctions In 2025, But I'm Shocked At The Most Expensive Get From The Next Generation

It was a big year for Star Trek, and not just because of the headline items like Strange New Worlds and the announcement of another Trek movie. As we wait for the 2026 TV schedule and all that's ahead, it's important to look back at the big moments of the past year. This includes checking out what Trekkies spent on props from shows and movies, and I was shocked by the most expensive item this year.

TrekMovie.com compiled the biggest ticket items from various online auction houses in 2025, and as usual, there is a litany of items that went up for sale. This year didn't feature anything quite as wild as when L'Rell's Klingon boob mold from Star Trek: Discovery was for sale, but my jaw dropped when I saw how much a fan spent on a prop from one of the best episodes of The Next Generation.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Picard's Flute From "The Inner Light" Was The Biggest Star Trek Auction Item In 2025

"The Inner Light" is often cited as one of the best episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but even then, I'm shocked by how much one fan paid for Picard's "Ressikan Flute." The instrument, which the Captain cherished during his time as "Kamin," played an essential part in the episode as Picard kept it as a memory after returning to his own body later in the episode.

It's a piece of Star Trek history, without a doubt, but I never would've guessed that someone would spend $403,200 to own it. Just to put that in perspective, the bidder could've spent that on every other big-ticket Trek item sold this year and still have had a healthy amount of change left over. Perhaps rumors of Patrick Stewart retiring from acting drove up the price?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Many Other Star Trek Items Sold In 2025

Several other Star Trek items were sold at auction in 2025, including plenty that one might recognize while watching episodes or movies with a Paramount+ subscription. Here's a rundown of what sold, along with what they paid:

Kirk's Mirror Universe Uniform - $52,500

USS Enterprise lineage from The Motion Picture - $10,710

Photon Collector From The Voyage Home - $23,800

Seven Of Nine's Purple Jumpsuit - $10,240

Matt Jeffries’ original Enterprise design drawings - $31,000

Uhura's TOS Miniskirt - $45,000

Wrath Of Khan Spock Ears - $8,190

Enterprise cel from The Animated Series - $750

Genesis Device From The Wrath Of Khan - $88,200

Captain Janway Uniform - $15,120

Gene Roddenberry’s working draft of “The Cage” - $21, 250

I'm not surprised by the price tag on the Genesis Device, considering it was the key piece of one of the best Star Trek movies of all time. I'm also not surprised to see how much Kirk's Mirror Universe uniform sold for, given the continued love from fans of William Shatner and the TOS era of the franchise.

I am a bit shocked by how low the Spock ears went, especially since it was from the movie he "died" in, though I guess one wouldn't know that by looking at the ears. Plus, it's possible several prosthetic ears were created for the movie, but I'm only speculating. All that said, it's great to see Star Trek had a solid year at the auction.

Readers can watch all the Star Trek they can handle over on Paramount+. I'm hyped for the new year and the premiere of Starfleet Academy, and hoping we get more exciting announcements about upcoming projects as well.