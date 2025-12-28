The Sweet Reason Georgie & Mandy's Big Ruben Episode 'Meant Everything' To Jessie Prez
Fans have a wait before they see Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage return as part of the 2026 TV schedule. However, that gives us more time to digest Season 2's big fall finale. In addition to showing where Georgie and Missy's relationship stands with Sheldon after they both backed out of seeing him on Christmas, we got to see the serious side of one of the CBS sitcom's new characters, Ruben. With that, Jessie Prez, who portrays the character, has some thoughts to share.
Ruben got the spotlight in "Payback and a Partial Shebang," as Georgie's business partner was approached with a buyout offer from their rival, Fred Fagenbacher. Ruben was tempted, knowing that business success is not a guarantee, but he ultimately agreed to stick with Georgie out of faith that they would realize his dream of a successful tire franchise. Prez told TVLine how he felt about his character getting such a big episode:
It's cool to hear those sentiments from Jessie Prez, and it makes me appreciate the Ruben-centric episode that much more. Given Ruben is one of the few characters we don't know much about in the future timeline because he's not in The Big Bang Theory, I imagine he'll continue to get a chance to shine with ways he can shake up the tire shop storyline.
I am curious to see if Ruben will stick by Georgie long-term, and whether they'll remain partners as the tire shop eventually spreads its wings and continues to spread all around the Texas area. Given Ruben's humble background and constant jokes about being unable to afford groceries because of his investment, I'd love to see him thrive down the road.
Of course, we don't know how far Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will go in the future. The cast revealed they don't even know when the title characters will break up, which I still think is absolutely wild. Of course, I'm sure the showrunners are happy with that, seeing as it doesn't give any of them the chance to spoil the big moment accidentally.
For now, I'll settle for more workplace antics with Georgie and Ruben, especially after news that Jim McCallister is returning to the shop as an employee. I just know there are going to be some hilarious moments with Jim back, especially now that he's their employee and no longer the owner.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will resume its second season over on CBS on February 26th. I'm excited to see what's in store for all the characters, including Ruben, and whether we'll see Iain Armitage pop up as Sheldon Cooper before the end of the upcoming batch of episodes.
