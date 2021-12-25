11 Great Family-Friendly Movies To Watch On Paramount+

There are plenty of reasons to have a Paramount+ subscription, including the surprisingly deep collection of horror movies and access to live TV, but that isn’t all the streaming service (formerly known as CBS All Access) has to offer. One of the ways the platform entices viewers of all ages is the abundance of great family-friendly movies consisting of both classic gems and modern hits.

If you are expecting to spend a lot of time with your own children, nieces and nephews, or you just like kids' movies, you have come to the right place, because we’re about to break down 11 of the best family-friendly movies on Paramount+ and why they’re great options. Let’s get down to it…

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Clifford The Big Red Dog (2021)

Little does she know, but Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) has big trouble on her hands when she brings an adorable red pup named Clifford home to her mother’s New York City apartment. When the dog quickly grows into a giant (yet still incredibly cute) pet, Emily and her Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) follow him on an adventure in the Big Apple.

As we pointed out in our review upon the film’s November 10, 2021 release, Clifford the Big Red Dog is one of those kids movies that doesn’t attempt to act like anything else but a fun time for the whole family. With jokes for both the kids and adults, a nice pace, and unforgettable characters, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

Years after being transported to Earth, Sonic the Hedgehog (Ben Schwartz) finds himself serving as the planet’s protector, when an accidental power outage sparks the interest of the diabolical Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). With the help of an unlikely friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), Sonic sets out to prevent the power-hungry scientist’s plan to take over the world.

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the best video game adaptations, and does a spectacular job of paying homage to the video game franchise on which it is based, while also telling a fun, action-packed story that even non-gamers will enjoy. Plus, all of those quips and high-speed antics from Sonic will have your kids running up the walls.

(Image credit: Disney)

Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)

In his first set of adventures, archeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) makes a mad dash around the world to reach the mysterious ark of the covenant before his bitter rival can lead a band of Nazis to the religious relic and use it to take over the world.

While Raiders of the Lost Ark may be a little too intense for younger kids (especially the epic face-melting scene), it’s still a great movie to try out during the name family movie night. With action (and surprises) around every corner, and one of the most likable protagonists of all time, there’s plenty to enjoy in one of the best movies on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run (2021)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) leaves the comfy confines of his home in Bikini Bottom to save his pet snail Gary, who is being held captive by King Poseidon (Matt Berry) in Atlantic City. Together with his best friend Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) and a slew of new characters voiced by Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, Snoop Dogg, and Danny Trejo, the lovable sponge sets off on an epic journey.

Since the debut of SpongeBob SquarePants in the late 1990s, the show and its characters have made for some of the best animated adventures on TV. The same can be said about The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run as it blends some great animation with loads of humor and a surprising amount of heart to make everyone feel all warm and fuzzy.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Rumble (2021)

In an attempt to make her mark in the world of monster wrestling (and get herself out of some trouble), aspiring monster trainer Winnie Coyle (Geraldine Viswanathan) agrees to coach Steve (Will Arnett), a giant reptile whose pedigree gives him the upper hand, if he can come to terms with his father’s legacy and his own shortcomings in life, both professionally and personally.

Rumble is a movie that younger audiences will like due to its unique characters, hard-hitting action, and humor. Older viewers will also enjoy the movie’s story and themes. Oh, and there’s plenty of wrestling lingo (and cameos from some of the biggest WWE superstars) to get a little chuckle or more.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Playing With Fire (2019)

Jake Carson (John Cena) runs a tight ship as his firehouse and expects a lot from those under his watch. Well, that’s put to the test when a group of young children are rescued and need a place to stay until their parents arrive.

John Cena followed in the footsteps of other muscle-bound action stars appearing alongside kids with the 2019 family-friendly comedy, Playing with Fire. The movie doesn’t break the mold or anything like that, but it is a fun way to spend 90 minutes with the family.

(Image credit: Paramount PIctures)

PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021)

The pups in PAW Patrol bring in some new friends in order to thwart Mayor Humdinger’s (Ron Pardo) evil plan of taking over Adventure City. In addition to the familiar pooches and their allies from the Nickelodeon animated series, PAW Patrol: The Movie also features the voice work Kim Kardashian West, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, and more.

PAW Patrol: The Movie is perfect for parents who want to check out what all the fuss is about with the animated series, but don’t want to devote a large chunk of their free time to all the episodes and specials. The movie also serves as a great entry point for youngins who haven’t been introduced to the show yet.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events (2004)

With their parents dead, the Baudelaire children are put in the care of their scheming, greedy, and loathing relative, Count Olaf (Jim Carrey), who cares not for the children but instead for the money that supposedly comes with them.

Years before being adapted into a Netflix series, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events takes the original source material and turns into a fantastical and strangely dark journey, where equal amounts of danger and wonder wait around every corner. With dazzling special effects and great character work, kids and adults alike will find enjoyment in this strange adventure.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

One of the few Peanuts titles not exclusive Apple TV+, Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown follows the beloved group of characters as they take off for summer camp and all sorts of adventures that await, including an epic river-raft race.

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown is a short and sweet animated adventure that is as charming as any of the other movies, specials, and series based on the work of the late Charles M. Schulz. Perfect for anyone who likes the holiday specials but wants to be able to enjoy Charlie Brown throughout the year.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

Based on the Nickelodeon animated series Dora the Explorer, this live-action adaptation takes the beloved character, played by Isabela Merced, on a dangerous journey into the heart of the jungle to find and rescue her parents, who went searching for a lost civilization.

As far as live-action adaptations of cartoons go, you can’t really beat Dora and the Lost City of Gold. It has the same feel and sense of adventure as the series, but also has some good clean fun with the character and the way she breaks the fourth wall. Who knows, maybe your kids will make you watch it two times in a row.

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

The Spy Kids Movies (2001 - 2004)

The Spy Kids trilogy follows siblings Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) as they fight off over-the-top villains like Alexander Minion (Tony Shalhoub), Donnagon Giggles (Mike Judge), and Sebastian “The Toymaker” (Sylvester Stallone) and try to save their family and the world from utter destruction.

Robert Rodriguez’s Spy Kids films aren’t your typical kids movies and play out like more family-friendly versions of the visionary director’s other titles like Sin City, From Dusk Till Dawn, and El Mariachi, and even feature some of the actors who made those movies so much fun in the first place.

Any of these family-friendly movies on Paramount+ will make you a superstar the next time everyone gets together and wants something to watch. There are also a ton of great family-friendly TV shows on Paramount+ if you want even more wholesome entertainment.