Toy Story 3

By

When Andy goes to college, Woody, Buzz, and the toys wonder what will become of them. When they land at Sunnyside Daycare, they discover their new adventure is just beginning.

Woody in Toy Story 3

Can The Toys In Toy Story Die? Director Lee Unkrich Clarifies

By Jason Ingolfsland

To infinity and beyond.

The toys gathered in Pixar's Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3: 9 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Beloved Pixar Sequel

By Will Ashton

Toy Story 3 is now 10! Here are a few fascinating behind-the-scenes facts about this acclaimed animated sequel.

Anna and Elsa in Frozen 2

10 Good Movies On Disney+ (That Aren't Frozen 2) To Watch With Your Kids

By Philip Sledge

It's about time we tell our kids there's more to Disney+ than Frozen 2

John Ratzenberger as Hamm in Toy Story

Every Character John Ratzenberger Has Played In A Pixar Movie, Including Onward

By Jason Wiese

John Ratzenberger, has voiced 15 characters in 22 of Pixar's movies.

Ian and Wilden Lightfoot share a moment

10 Pixar Movies Ranked By How Much They Made Us Cry, Including Onward

By Philip Sledge

Pixar really knows how to bring the tears.

Woody shakes Etch A Sketch after drawing a picture of Buzz

7 Characters Toy Story Quietly Got Rid Of

By Philip Sledge

Woody and Jessie in Toy Story 2

Yes, Woody Has A Last Name And 4 More Toy Story Facts

By Dirk Libbey

We've actually known Woody's last name for years.

Bo Peep admiring Woody in Toy Story 4

Can We Talk About How Toy Story Made 4 Consecutive Great Movies?

By Nick Evans

Pixar delivered back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs with its premiere franchise, an incredible feat that deserves to be talked about.

Main Toy Story characters

Everything You Need To Remember About The Toy Story Movies Before Seeing Toy Story 4

By Adam Holmes

It’s been nine years since the last Toy Story movie came out and 25 years since the franchise kicked off, so there are some things you should remember before seeing Toy Story 4 this weekend.

Buzz, Jessie, and Bullseye in Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4 Director Explains Why The Toy Story Movies Didn't End With 3

By Corey Chichizola

Plus, what about a fifth one?

