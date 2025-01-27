Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Just Compared His Final Day On The Show To Toy Story 3, And As A Fan, I’m Really In My Feelings
Just gonna wipe my tears on this stuffed animal's fur.
One of the most highly anticipated 2025 TV premieres by a long shot, Stranger Things Season 5 is set to send viewers into frightful and tearful tizzies when it finally hits streaming this year. I have a not-so-sneaking suspicion that not all of our favorite characters are going to survive final stretch, and Finn Wolfhard’s latest comments about the horror-drama’s swan song have me feeling all the more emotional about saying farewell, largely due to his Toy Story 3 comparison.
While there are plenty of Pixar fanatics who find Woody and Buzz’s second adventure to be the best of the Toy Story franchise, plenty of others consider Toy Story 3 to be the animated film series’ most emotionally rounded effort. And it’s the latter group that Finn Wolfhard likely connected with the most through his comments made to Variety about his very last day on the set of the global smash. In his words:
Spending a full decade on any creative endeavor is an accomplishment, but relatively few people can say they’ve co-starred in one of the most-watched TV series of the streaming era, or that their show is among the flagship series that helped the already successful Netflix crush its online competition. In that respect, Finn Wolfhard gets to be part of a privileged group.
And in the same way that Toy Story 3’s generational transition has Andy coming to terms with gifting his box of beloved-if-ignored to the young and playful Bonnie, I know I’m not the only parent who enjoyed Stranger Things alone before later sharing that small-screen pleasure with one’s child. And I’m probably not the only one who thinks the lazy-eyed Big Baby is as tragically horrifying as anything Matt and Ross Duffer have concocted for the Hawkins squad.
With the 2023 Hollywood strikes causing production hiccups for Stranger Things as much as anything else, the series finally wrapped filming in December 2024, after keeping the cast and crew busy for nearly the entire year. And even though Wolfhard isn’t yet fully able to promote Mike Wheeler’s final outing, the whole reason he’s able to talk about it at all is because he’s promoting his new 2025 film The Legend of Ochi, which he brought up in saying:
Will the final season have us crafting no-nonsense comparisons between Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna and TS3’s Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear? Probably not, because not even Vecna is capable of Lotso’s truly malicious brand of evil. Wait no, hold on, Vecna is definitely worse.
We’re still waiting on a formalized release date for Stranger Things Season 5, or at least the first batch of episodes, so join us in running up that hill to hang out with Bonnie and her box of friends.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.