Holy Hammer Fist, Paramount+'s Updated UFC Archive Is Absolutely Perfect For A Lapsed Fan Like Me

I was a huge UFC fan in college, but after graduation, I found myself at home a lot more often than in sports bars. With family life and the high price tag of PPVs, I opted out. Now, with the UFC available with a Paramount+ subscription, I'm ready to jump back in as a lapsed fan, and the streaming platform has made it incredibly easy.

While I'm usually using Paramount+ to stream all the Star Trek movies and shows, it looks like I'm diving into the world of combat sports. It's looking like the 2026 TV schedule will have me watching a lot of knockouts and bouts, thanks in part to how the service made its content so accessible.

Paramount+'s Ultra Organized Layout For Its UFC Page Will Make Catching Up A Breeze

I have to applaud Paramount+ for going above and beyond in organizing its UFC content. There are several categorized hubs for those interested in MMA to dive into, with many options for how users want to watch. Take a look:

Series - Numbered UFC fights in multiple languages from previous decades up to the present.

Legends - Click on an iconic fighter and get instant access to some of their biggest fights.

Current Champions - Get to know the current fighting champions and why they hold the gold.

KO City - This is the place for people who want to see the most extreme UFC knockouts and stoppages.

It's worth noting that this isn't a completely comprehensive UFC programming collection, though Paramount+ boasts over 1,400 events, including all major numbered UFC events from 2020 to the present. Prior to that, the curated selections spotlight fights that stand out as career-defining, while also highlighting fighters that fans either love, or love to hate.

I'd of course love for the full catalog to be on there one day, especially after the action of The Smashing Machine got me hype for seeing more biopics about MMA fighters. Perhaps that day will come. For now, I'm happy to fill in a lot of the gaps in my knowledge from recent years.

When Is The First Live Event On Paramount+?

For those who appreciate having the option of catching up but would sooner get right into the present, we're not far out from the first major live UFC event on Paramount+. On January 24th, UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett will kick off on the platform from Las Vegas, Nevada.

While catching up on years of UFC may be daunting, I also appreciate that the platform has a category highlighting the top fights worth watching for both Gaethje and Pimblett, all organized in their own respective categories. I know of Pimblett primarily for his viral interviews, which are as electric as Conor McGregor's performance in Roadhouse.

Unfortunately, we still have a bit of a wait until that night arrives. It's fortunate then that there's no shortage of clips, long and short, to enjoy in the meantime. It's going to take me a while to see something I saw back in my college days, so I think I have a lot of streaming to do until the big night.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

There couldn't be a better time to be a UFC fan with Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Check out all the UFC content on Paramount+ right now by clicking the link on its main page. Now is the perfect time to get back into the sport, especially with access being granted to both essential and premium subscribers!