Ocean's Fourteen Is Closer Than Ever, Here's Why I Can't Wait To See It

There have been talks and rumors, and hopeful wishes for a possible Ocean's Fourteen movie for years. Those rumors have been heating up in recent months, and now we can confidently say that it looks like a new installment in the Ocean’s franchise is on the way. We don’t have a ton of details on the movie, and it’s not going to be part of the 2026 movie schedule, but we have learned a little bit, including whether stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, and the other cast members will be returning (the answer seems to be ‘yes’). Here’s what we know, and why I’m excited.

When Will Ocean’s Fourteen Be Released?

There is no release date as of yet for Ocean’s Fourteen. George Clooney was quoted in October 2025 as saying that Warner Bros. has approved the budget and that filming could begin in “nine or ten months.” Keeping that schedule on track might prove tricky, given all the big stars with busy schedules who are hopefully going to return for this.

It’s challenging to predict when the movie might be released, but a late 2027 date doesn’t seem impossible if the schedule remains intact.

The Big Stars Will Likely Be Returning

Obviously, it looks like George Clooney (Danny Ocean) is a lock, as he’s been the one doing the most talking about it in pubic. The Jay Kelly star also intimated that he expects Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle to be back. Pitt hinted at his own involvement back in June, though Damon has been playing it more coy.

Of course, the cast is more than just those huge stars. Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Qin Shaobo, and Eddie Jemison have all been part of the gang in the previous three movies. I think they would be likely to return. Elliott Gould, who had a guest spot in 2025’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription, is an OG cast member and could be back. Andy Garcia also appeared in each of the first three movies.

Al Pacino and Catherine Zeta-Jones weren’t in the first film, but appeared in the second (Zeta-Jones) and third (Pacino) movies. The franchise has also seen the likes of Eddie Izzard, Ellen Barkin, and Vincent Cassel (all of whom were in Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen), plus there is the entire cast of Ocean’s 8. Could Sandra Bullock, who plays Danny Ocean’s sister in the spinoff, appear? The sky’s the limit here, I think.

Sadly, we’ve lost some of the original cast members since Ocean’s Thirteen’s release in 2007. Hollywood legend Carl Reiner (father of the late Rob Reiner) died in 2020, and the great Bernie Mac passed away at age 50 in 2008. Robbie Coltrane and Albert Finney, who both appeared in Ocean’s 12, have also since passed away.

We’ll keep a close eye on any casting announcements in the coming weeks and months.

David Leitch Is Expected To Direct Ocean’s Fourteen

It has been reported that David Leitch will be helming the fourth installment of the series. Leitch has been building quite a resume since making his (uncredited) debut as a director with John Wick in 2014. Over the last decade or so, he’s directed Atomic Blonde (2017), Deadpool 2 (2018), Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Bullet Train (2022), starring Brad Pitt, and The Fall Guy (2024). He even has a heist movie coming out in 2026, How to Rob a Bank, starring Zoë Kravitz, Pete Davidson, and Nicholas Hoult, so he has some experience with movie thieves.

Steven Soderbergh, who directed all three of the original trilogy, will serve as a producer. Soderbergh has been on quite a run recently, releasing at least a movie a year, every year, since 2017, including two in 2025, The Christophers and Black Bag, so it’s understandable that he might want to take a little break from directing.

What Will The Plot Of Ocean’s Fourteen Be?

As of yet, there is no word on who might be writing the script, but Pitt has said what's being developed is “pretty damn tasty.” Given Pitt’s fondness for eating in movies, that’s an encouraging description.

Clooney has also hinted that the script won’t ignore that the Ocean crew is aging, after all, it’s been almost 20 years since we last checked in with the thieves. The star also said he was inspired by the ‘70s heist movie Going In Style, about aging thieves, in an interview with Variety in December 2025.

So long as the movie has a fun heist and some excellent one-liners, I’m confident it’ll be great.

There Is Also An Ocean’s Prequel Starring Margot Robbie In The Works

Ocean’s Fourteen isn’t the only movie to look forward to for fans of the franchise. Word first leaked out in early 2024 that an Ocean’s prequel movie set in the 1960s and starring Margot Robbie was in the works. Ryan Gosling was rumored to be teaming up with Robbie again, and they would be playing Danny Ocean’s parents in the film.

The latest news on the possible prequel came in October 2025, when it was revealed that Gosling wouldn’t be starring, but Bradley Cooper was in talks to take over in the role. Either way, that’s a win, right? Frankly, I may be just as excited about this as I am about Fourteen, after all, the Ocean’s franchise was born in the 1960s with the original Ocean’s 11, starring the Rat Pack, in 1960.

It sounds like we’re still a ways away from either movie being released, but in the meantime, it’s always a good time to rewatch 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven, which you can do with a Paramount+ subscription. I know that I’m planning on diving back in soon.