The Live-Action Tangled Found Its Rapunzel And Flynn, And I Can't Believe My Fancast Dream Has Come True

Everyone, this is not a drill. Tangled has found its live-action Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, and I'm freaking out. After years of chatter about it and the potential actors who could play the beloved leads, two actors are officially set to play them. Now, as someone who has been dreaming about this for a while, I can't believe one of my dream fancastings came true.

Milo Manheim and Teagan Croft will be taking on the roles of Flynn and Rapunzel, respectively, in the live-action Tangled, THR reports. This comes after it was reported that a list of candidates had been narrowed down in late 2025. Manheim was included alongside Charlie Gillespie and Gilli Jones for the role Zachary Levi originally voiced, while Croft was named next to Sarah Catherine Hook, Freya Skye and Olivia-Mai Barrett for the part Mandy Moore voiced in the 2010 animated film.

(Image credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

Now, it's been confirmed, and my heart rate is going up. That's because I'm a massive fan of Milo Manheim. He became a household name when he starred in Disney Channel's hit Zombies movies. However, I got to know him because of the great Paramount+ show , School Spirits (which will return for Season 3 on the 2026 TV schedule on January 28). On it, he plays a ghost named Wally, who is a football player with big golden retriever energy. And that kind of charisma is what Manheim is known for.

Along with his presence on screen, he also has a history with musical theater, as he starred in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway as Seymour before going on to play Peter in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Truly, he’s a triple threat with the perfect energy for this rapscallion of a character. So, yes, I've always thought he'd be a great fit for Flynn. I can picture the smoulder and him complaining about them not getting his nose right already.

(Image credit: Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

As for Teagan Croft, she’s not as well-known. I know she played Raven in the DC series Titans, and I've been looking forward to seeing her career grow. I also love it when lesser-known actors get a chance to shine in a big movie like this, so I am excited to watch her shine as this bubbly character.

Of course, fancasting has been going on for a live-action Tangled for years. Back in 2023, some fans wanted Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Rapunzel and Flynn, and last year, we were thinking about what it’d be like if McKenna Grace played the Disney character . There was even a debate at one point about whether Joe Keery could play Flynn . So, tons of names have flown around, and while I see the visions, I’ve had Milo Manheim in my mind for a long time, and I can’t picture anyone better for the role. I also am sure I’ll be thinking that about Croft, too, once we get to see her in action.

The live-action Tangled will be directed by Michael Gracey, who has helmed musical movies like The Greatest Showman and Better Man. Meanwhile, the script was penned by Kristin Burr, who produced Freakier Friday, Cruella and Ice Princess, among others. So, it seems like a great team has been assembled for this highly anticipated live-action remake. They’re excited about it, too, as you can see in the following comments Manheim and Croft posted on Disney’s Instagram when the news got announced:

🦎🤍 I have seen the light -Milo Manheim

OMGGG WHO ARE THEYYYY -Teagan Croft

I really think they’re going to be perfect for these parts. This energy is exactly what I wanted to see. Apparently, filming should begin later this year, and while a release date hasn’t been announced, I’m already counting down the days to its premiere.

You know, I really had a dream here, and I can’t believe it came true. Now, it’s time for them to grab their frying pans and get to work, because the live-action Tangled has its stars.