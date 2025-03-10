Thunderbolts* Being Inspired By Toy Story Was Not On My Bingo Card, But I'm Invested
You've got a friend in... the Thunderbolts?
Even when dealing with the craziest threats in the universe, the Avengers were always a symbol of hope—but the Thunderbolts? Not the typical crew you’d expect headlining an upcoming movie from Marvel. The studio's next big team-up film brings together an eclectic bunch of misfits and characters with questionable morals, and director Jake Schreier says the forthcoming Thunderbolts* surprisingly takes some thematic notes from Toy Story 3. That definitely wasn't something I had on my 2025 movie release schedule bingo card!
On the surface, it may seem odd that Jake Schreier revealed his upcoming superhero movie draws inspiration from one of Pixar’s best movies, the third entry in the beloved Toy Story franchise. Yet Schreier explained to Empire that the flick specifically focuses on the relationships among characters thrown together:
It might sound like a weird comparison at first, but it makes a lot of sense. In Toy Story 3, Woody, Buzz and the crew are trying to break free from one of the best Pixar villains, Lotso, and a crazy furnace after being tossed aside. Similarly, the Thunderbolts are a bunch of misfits—former villains, antiheroes, and people with rough pasts—trying to find their place in a world that views them in a specific way.
Unlike Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Marvel's latest team is a collection of fighters far from anyone’s first choice for saving the world. The Thunderbolts* cast of characters include Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster and newcomer Lewis Pullman as the mysterious "Bob". It’s a lineup that isn’t exactly built for teamwork, which is part of what makes the film so intriguing.
Jake Schreier is leaning toward the idea that these characters are not natural allies–much like Pixar’s crowd-pleasing sentient toys–who are forced to work together despite their differences. The director also pointed out that beyond the action and espionage, the movie will touch on deeper themes as well:
I'd say the film is bound to deliver the explosive action and spy-thriller vibes that fans love, but it's cool to hear that the movie will also dig into the emotional side of the characters. As an MCU fan, I didn’t expect it to connect thematically to Toy Story 3 but, honestly, that’s a fun surprise that gets me even more pumped for this new team-up film. With a mix of action, heart, and unique team dynamics, this movie is shaping up to be one of the most exciting MCU productions in some time.
Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2. Fans can prepare for the release by revisiting all the Marvel movies in order or watching Toy Story 3 with a Disney+ subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
