Toy Story 4
Woody, Buzz, and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky. The innocent little spork's hilarious antics send Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters and a long-lost friend.
Latest about Toy Story 4
5 Pixar Reimaginings That Should Happen After Lightyear
By Mike Reyes
Lightyear could be only the beginning of a new Disney tradition.
What To Watch On Disney+ Over Thanksgiving Weekend
By Philip Sledge
There is more than enough here to get you through the post-turkey daze.
Disney Has A Blunt Thought About That Lawsuit Based On Keanu Reeves' Toy Story 4 Character
By Corey Chichizola
Here's the latest on that Toy Story 4 lawsuit.
More Lawsuit Details Reveal How Much Evel Knievel's Son Wants From Disney In Toy Story 4 Damages
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Keanu Reeves' standout Toy Story 4 character Duke Caboom is the center of the lawsuit.
Now, Keanu Reeves’ Toy Story 4 Character Is The Subject Of A Disney Lawsuit
By Jessica Rawden
Will this lawsuit go Caboom?
A Fifth Toy Story Movie? Here’s What Tony Hale Says
By Dirk Libbey
Could we see the return of Forky?
Hercules' Hades And 10 Other Disney Characters Who Stole The Show From The Main Heroes
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Ba-boom!
11 Keanu Reeves Movies Available For Streaming Right Now
By Will Ashton
Love Keanu Reeves? Here's where you can stream some of the A-list star's biggest movies.
Another Transformers Prequel Is Finally In The Works
By Adam Holmes
There's more to this than meets the eye.
