Toy Story’s Tim Allen Went To Disneyland With His Fam, And Even Snuck Some Churros When They Weren’t Looking

Disneyland is the happiest place on earth and so it’s a place that many families go, especially during the holidays. But when you’re somebody who is part of the extended Disney family, and who has created characters that exist in the park, it has to be a somewhat meta experience. Tim Allen recently visited Disneyland with his family and had a very Buzz Lightyear sort of day, including Buzz-themed churros, which he apparently enjoyed by himself.

Tim Allen posted some images to Twitter this week of himself and his family visiting Disneyland Resort. He posted a picture of himself with that delicious theme park staple treat , the churro, but one that he picked up at Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure themed after his Toy Story character, Buzz Lightyear.

To infinity and a Buzz churro here at Disneyland with my family. #disneyland @disneyland pic.twitter.com/UkEoQ1MD6qDecember 20, 2021 See more

It’s one thing to voice a popular character in a film franchise that is popular. It has to be something a little different to be walking around a place like Disneyland and see that character brought to life in an entirely different way. Seeing Buzz Lightyear’s face on a churro wrapper from the Señor Buzz churro cart is one thing, but walk around Pixar Pier and Tim Allen will find Buzz everywhere.

Tim Allen did also find the rest of his family, but apparently he decided to keep the Señor Buzz churros to himself. Whatever they were doing while he was eating, he neglected to pick up churros for them, which strikes me as rude.

Found my family here at Disneyland.Mad because I didn’t buy them churros. #disneyland @disneyland pic.twitter.com/HVToOPHIEUDecember 20, 2021 See more

Buzz Lightyear is actually one of the more popular characters all over the Disneyland Resort ( and Walt Disney World as well ). At Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure you’ll find Buzz as part of the Toy Story Midway Mania attraction. Head over to Disneyland’s Tomorrowland and you’ll find Buzz with his own attraction, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters. Basically Tim Allen can’t go anywhere without seeing his animated alter ego.

Interestingly, while both of the attractions that include Buzz Lightyear include competitive elements , there’s no mention in Tim Allen’s tweets how the family did in the games. One has to assume they made sure to ride each of them. I’m assuming Tim Allen bought himself a churro to soften the defeat.

One has to wonder if he’ll be sharing his role in the theme parks soon in the same way he’ll be sharing it on the big screen. Next year will see the Pixar movie Lightyear debut with Chris Evans in the role of Buzz Lightyear, in a film that is only indirectly connected to the Toy Story movies. We could see both versions of the character appearing in the parks and if the Lightyear film is popular enough, maybe even an attraction specific to it.

Lack of churros notwithstanding, it looks like Tim Allen and family had a fun time at Disneyland.