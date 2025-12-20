Johnny Depp's New Scrooge Movie Is Lining Up His Best Co-Star Ensemble In Ages

Since the Depp v. Heard trial ended in June 2022, Johnny Depp has seemingly been ready to make a major Hollywood return. He's already filmed one new movie, Marc Webb’s Day Drinker, and he’ll also be teaming up with great horror director Ti West for A Christmas Carol. Not only am I excited to see Depp play the grouchy Ebenezer Scrooge, but his roster of co-stars may be the best ensemble he's worked alongside in years.

Johnny Depp’s greatest roles have placed him in some pretty sweet ensemble films like the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and more. But his holiday film is seemingly matching those films when it comes to start. It was recently reported by Deadline that Daisy Ridley and Rupert Grint are among the latest to join Ti West’s Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol. And that news comes after the initial bits of casting news, which were already impressive. Check out the list:

Ian McKellen

Daisy Ridley

Rupert Grint

Sam Chaflin

Charlie Murphy

Andrea Riseborough

Tramell Tillman

Ellie Bamber

Arthur Conti

There are so many familiar faces in this group, and this is making me really excited for West’s adaptation. Ian McKellen is known for his Shakespearean work and the grounded presence he brings to his roles. While we don’t yet know which role the X-Men actor is taking on, I can definitely picture him playing one of the spirits (maybe Jacob Marley?) that shows Scrooge the error of his ways.

Daisy Ridley would also make a great spirit. Her star power shone as Jedi prodigy Rey in the Star Wars movies, and she’s got a genuine commanding vibe through which she can also exude genuine warmth that audiences connect to. British stars like Sam Claflin and Andrea Riseborough have both played natural, flawed characters, too, that make audiences root hard for them.

I’m also very excited that Rupert Grint has been cast in the Christmas flick. While he started as a child star in the Harry Potter movies, he’s since moved into creepy projects like the Apple TV+ series Servant and M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. Deadline’s sources say that Grint’s unconfirmed role could be Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s selfless employee. That would certainly track, given Grint seems to be around the right age for the role, and he can give off the noble vibes that have long been associated with Cratchit.

While A Christmas Carol may be the story of Ebenezer Scrooge undergoing a major character transformation, it's also a story with a plethora of key supporting roles. So I can understand why West would want to seek out such strong actors to fill out his cast. Given the stars involved, I’m confident that their unique energy and range will complement Depp well and bring about a chemistry that will make this latest Charles Dickens adaptation memorable.

It, of course, remains to be seen how this film might actually perform but, at least right now, it does indeed mark a big step for Johnny Depp as he seeks to settle back into his work in Hollywood. Time will tell what Ti West's vision yields and how Depp and his talented co-stars will approach their roles. Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol opens in theaters on November 13th as part of the 2026 movie schedule.