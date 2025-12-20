So, Emily In (Spoiler)? After Emily In Paris’ Season 5 Finale, Lily Collins And Ashley Park Told Me Their Ideas For THAT Trip

Spoilers for Season 5 of Emily in Paris are ahead! You can stream the series with a Netflix subscription .

Well, when Season 5 of Emily in Paris ended , I found myself asking, “So, Emily in Greece?” Therefore, I had to ask Lily Collins and Ashley Park that question. Their answers were delightful, too, as they threw out some ideas for what could happen if the titular character goes from Paris to Greece.

Once I finished watching the episodes of Emily in Paris that dropped on the 2025 TV schedule , I couldn’t stop thinking about the postcard Gabriel sent the titular character that asked her to meet him in Greece. So, when I interviewed Lily Collins and Ashley Park, I asked them if she was headed there next. In response, the Emily actress said during our interview for CinemaBlend:

I hope so. I don't know. We don't even know if we get to go to a Season 6, so we're really praying for that.

In the same interview, Collins spoke to me about Gabriel and Emily’s relationship and how they’re in a new place together. They respect each other, they’re living their own lives, and it might be too soon to reignite that romance.

So, maybe this trip to Greece can be something else instead, and not focus on the love triangle Emily and Gabriel seem to always be in. On that note, Ashley Park proposed that Greece could be where Mindy’s bachelorette party happens, considering she’s engaged to Nico now. She said:

If she does, she's definitely going to Greece, because we tease it a little bit. But she needs to plan the bachelorette party…And if Gabriel happens to be there and wants to cook for them for a dinner, that's fine.

You know what, I love this idea! While I do think Emily and Gabriel are endgame, I don’t think they’re ready to be romantic yet. So, maybe they can have a fun carefree trip in Greece with their pals, and evolve their friendship further. Plus, who wouldn’t love a nice meal from the chef? And not just any chef, a prestigious and acclaimed chef.

I'll admit, a bachelorette party could get weird if Mindy's feelings for Alfie come up. However, on the whole, I'm here for her and Emily taking a girls' trip to Greece to celebrate Mindy's big life update (even if it's complicated).

Honestly, I love this little fantasy, and I want to see these gals live like they’re in Mamma Mia, especially considering how excited Park and Collins were about the potential to go to Greece, as you can see in the clip below:

Fans love the idea of Emily in Greece, too. In the comments of our post, they made their excitement for the potential trip clear, posting messages like:

Listen, I hope they got to Greece too! I loved seeing Emily in Rome this season, and while Paris will always be the show’s home, it’s fun to watch her bop around Europe with Mindy and co.

However, before we go to Greece, Emily in Paris has to be renewed for a sixth season. While we wait for that, you can stream the first five installments of this fashionable and fun show on Netflix.