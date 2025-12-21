The Adorable Moment Elle Fanning Asked Jack Black For A Selfie Is Running Around After She Admitted He's Her Celeb Crush

Jonathan Bailey was officially named 2025’s sexiest man alive amidst his Jurassic World and Wicked fame. However, recently, Elle Fanning made a great case for why Jack Black is her ultimate Hollywood crush, and it’s been getting a lot of attention. Now, a video of Fanning asking for a selfie from Black over a year ago is going around, and fans are living for it.

If you’re not caught up on the lore, Elle Fanning and her sister Dakota Fanning appeared on Vanity Fair’s lie detector test series back in September. There, Elle fangirled while hooked up to the machine about how much she loves Black. Now, check out her sweet moment with the Anaconda actor at the 2024 Golden Globes:

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) A photo posted by on

This video definitely has a whole new context to it, knowing what Elle Fanning thinks about the actor. Here’s what she’s said about the Hollywood star:

Hottest man I’ve ever seen in my life… sex on legs, baby.

Obviously, since this video has been running around, the internet has been talking about how happy they are that Fanning had this moment with Black because they know how much of a fan she is. She’s certainly not the only one who thinks he's swoon-worthy, either, with fans often pointing out how charming he is in The Holiday with Kate Winslet. Check out some comments from Instagram:

“Find someone who looks at you like Elle looks at Jack! 😍😍😍” - @simon.bacon.90

“just know that her boyfriend was SWEATING😭” - @magghanns

“This made my day 😍❤️🙌” - @jannettefriedrich

“I’m so excited for her 🤩🤩” - @gioh.rodriguez

“This lore will always be my favorite” - @taymichspoe

Funny enough, Jack Black has been promoting Anaconda with Paul Rudd this week, and they were shown the video of Elle Fanning’s reaction to the School of Rock star. Black was having trouble processing the compliment and said Fanning has “that goblin dysmorphia". Rudd, who was sitting next to him as they watched the video, said, “I get it… as does the world” in Fanning’s defense.

I love it when Hollywood actors have moments like this, where the internet brings them together in a very random way, and now I’m wondering if there will be another excuse for these two to be in the same room again. Elle Fanning has been receiving praise for two movies among the 2025 movie releases, thanks to Predator: Badlands and Sentimental Value, and will certainly be making appearances on the award show circuit. How great would it be if they were paired together to announce an award or something like that? Black had one of the biggest movies of the year, with Minecraft after all.

You can support Elle Fanning’s big crush in the new comedy Anaconda, which opens on Christmas Day.