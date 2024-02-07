A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer Brings Lupita Nyong’o Back To Horror In Violent New York Invasion

It's a great time to be a horror fan. The genre's renaissance has brought some of the best horror movies back to theaters, while filmmakers also create wholly original properties. John Krasinski's A Quiet Place is in the latter category, with both the first movie and its sequel doing very well. Next up is a prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, and the movie's first trailer sees Lupita Nyong'o return to horror as the sound-driven aliens invade New York. And it looks like a terrifying and violent moviegoing experience.

What we know about A Quiet Place: Day One has been limited, which is why this first brief trailer (seen above) is so exciting. But the movie's marketing process has officially begun, and it looks like a wild ride. We'll just have to wait and see if Lupita Nyong'o's protagonist ends up having any connections to the Abbott family.

This first trailer shows clips form the first two A Quiet Place movies, before going back to the first day those aliens showed up on Earth. Part Two showed the chaos that happened in the Abbott Family's small town, but the idea of the invasion happening in a major metropolitan area like New York City is truly the thing of nightmares. Just look at the chaos that occurs as soon as they show up in the trailer.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

This trailer is fairly short, so not much is revealed about the actual contents of A Quiet Place: Day One. But the setting is definitely a way to raise the stakes of the drama, and it should be fascinating to watch society crumble before our eyes. One can only imagine how difficult it will be for Nyong'o's protagonist Sam to survive. After all, New York is known for being a rather loud place.

Footage for a Quiet Place: Day One premiered at CinemaCon back in April, but this is the first time that the general public has been able to watch all the chaos ensue. Fans are waiting to see how the prequel is tied to the main franchise, and there's already one major connection: actor Djimon Hounsou will be back as the Man on the Island.

While the footage for this prequel is limited so far, the Day One cast is definitely something to be excited about. In addition to Nyong'o and Hounsou, Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn also has a role. Other familiar names include Hereditary's Alex Wolff and American Horror Story's Denis O'Hare.

Since A Quiet Place: Day One will arrive in theaters this summer, smart money says audiences will be treated to more footage in the coming months. Hopefully that includes more about the story, and the all-star cast.

A Quiet Place: Day One is currently expected to hit theaters on June 28th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your moviegoing experiences.