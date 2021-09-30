The Next A Quiet Place Movie: 6 Things We Know About The Planned Spinoff

In the past few years, John Krasinski has gone from the guy best known for playing one of the most beloved characters on The Office to a visionary director responsible for two of the best horror movies in recent memory. With the unfathomable financial and cultural success of his two A Quiet Place movies, especially the 2021 sequel that brought millions of moviegoers back to their local theaters for the first time in what seems like ages, you’d think Krasinski would be off to the races to release the third chapter in the epic saga of the Abbott family surviving an alien invasion. But before we see how things shake out there, we will first experience a new story in that universe with the planned spinoff from Jeff Nichols that will further explore its lore and possibly new characters. Here’s everything we know about this exciting project…

The Next A Quiet Place Movie Will Be Released March 31, 2023

We still don’t know what Paramount will end up calling the planned A Quiet Place spinoff, but the studio has already set a release date for the highly anticipated third movie in the horror franchise and that is March 31, 2023, according to Deadline . If this release date sticks, it will be a little less than two years from the premiere of A Quiet Place Part II, or three years if the sequel wouldn’t have been delayed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two movies made $340 million and $297 million respectively at the global box office, according to BoxOfficeMojo , so there’s a good chance we will see something similar in March 2023.

Jeff Nichols Is Writing And Directing The Third A Quiet Place Movie

Unlike A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, the third entry in the franchise will not be written or directed by John Krasinski. But worry not as the filmmaker that has been chosen to helm the upcoming spinoff is none other than Jeff Nichols , according to Deadline . Nichols quickly became one of the most talked about directors with his 2012 coming-of-age drama Mud starring Matthew McConaughey (this came at the start of the McConaissance” ), Reese Witherspoon, and a young Tye Sheridan. Nichols’ other titles include Shotgun Stories, Take Shelter, Midnight Special , and Loving.

The cast for the third A Quiet Place movie has not yet been revealed, but maybe, just maybe Jeff Nichols will call on longtime collaborator Michael Shannon, who has appeared in all five of the director’s theatrical releases.

John Krasinski Came Up With The Idea For The Spinoff

Although John Krasinski won’t be writing or directing the upcoming A Quiet Place spinoff, the actor-turned-filmmaker is very much involved in the process and even came up with the idea that Jeff Nichols will expand upon. During an appearance on the Empire podcast in June 2021, Krasinski opened up about his role in the spinoff before going into great detail as to why Jeff Nichols was the only person he had in mind to take over the project:

I came up with the idea. The story of the third one, the third installment, is something I came up with. … Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff. I think he’s one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favorite movies, and so real and intimate. It’s exactly the sort of paints we’re painting with in A Quiet Place — very organic characters you fall in love with. So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon. I pitched him my story, he’s gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I’m so thrilled. He’s actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can’t wait to see him shoot this thing.

The details of the spinoff’s plot are being kept under wraps, but if John Krasinski is this excited about it and willing to let someone else take the reins for now, we can hopefully anticipate yet another fantastic horror movie.

The Quiet Place Part II Ending Will Influence The Story

Big SPOILERS ahead if you haven’t seen A Quiet Place Part II!

During the tense A Quiet Place Part II ending , Regan Abbott (Millicent Simmonds) is able to broadcast the high-pitch frequency from her hearing aid through a radio signal that could be weaponized by others in hopes of defeating the aliens once and for all. This game-changer is something John Krasinski said will be explored in the spinoff and franchise as a whole moving forward. During his June 2021 interview on the Empire podcast, the filmmaker had this to say:

The ending of the last shot is, now that the world knows about [the signal that the creatures are vulnerable to], what will the world do with this answer, or with this weapon? Will they be responsible with it, or will they not be responsible with it?

John Krasinski didn’t go into detail as to who will be the one answering that question and it remains to be seen if it will be the Abbott family or other characters yet to be introduced.

The Movie Was Announced Prior To The Release Of A Quiet Place Part II

Audiences around the world were given even more frights in May 2021 when A Quiet Place Part II opened in theaters and made everyone afraid to eat popcorn in a crowded movie house all over again. But long before we picked back up with the Abbott family in their second set of adventures, work was well underway on the upcoming spinoff with its mysterious story that is still kept under wraps. In November 2020, a whole six months (and change) ahead of the second installment's debut (following multiple postponements), The Hollywood Reporter reported that the spinoff was in the works. As it has been stated before, no concrete details were released at that time.

John Krasinski Already Has Ideas For A Quiet Place Part III

In addition to the upcoming A Quiet Place spinoff, there is also a possibility that we will see an actual A Quiet Place Part III at some point in the near future. During a May 2021 interview with Collider , John Krasinski didn’t come out and say he has written a third main installment in the franchise, but he does have some ideas, in the event the project moves forward. He told the outlet that he hadn't thought about a sequel while he was making the first movie. When it came time to write A Quiet Place Part II, Krasinski said he found himself thinking about "questions of what would this mean later on" and started taking some notes, in the event there is a third movie.

There is a lot of space between writing down notes and a movie going into production, but with the success of the first two movies and the promise of the upcoming spinoff, there are plenty of reasons to believe we will catch back up with the Abbott family down the road.

Expect to hear more about Jeff Nichols’ A Quiet Place spinoff as we slowly make our way closer to its March 31, 2023 release. In the meantime, check out our list of all the upcoming horror movies coming to theaters and streaming services.