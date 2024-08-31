Jordan Peele's Upcoming Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Every time we hear that Jordan Peele is developing an upcoming horror film, our anticipation hits an instant 10. It’s not easy for a director to make a great movie with their first try, but Peele's binge-worthy filmography kept building after Get Out; he proceeded to write and helm two additional phenomenal films with Us and Nope. In the last decade, there are few filmmakers who have excited audiences in the same way, but what exactly is Jordan Peele’s new movie?

The actor-cum-director is famous for keeping details about his developing projects close to the vest, but we do know some things about it, and we're very much looking forward to keeping our eyes Peele-d for all kinds of details as we get closer to its release date. To keep track of everything, we’ve put together this special feature combining all of the information that we know about the project… and it feels right to start by giving you all an opportunity to mark your calendars. (Just not the 2024 movie calendar.)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It was on July 22, 2022 that audiences everywhere first got their opportunity to check out Jordan Peele’s Spielbergian sci-fi horror film Nope, and we have been patiently waiting for the arrival of his next opus ever since then. At one point, it was said that the project was going to hit theaters on Christmas Day 2024 (competition for the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash), but the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes slowed its development. Now, the film is going to terrify us just in time for spooky season with an October 23, 2026 release date.

While there may be no bigger name directing horror movies right now than Jordan Peele, this next movie will actually be his first released during Spooky Season. Get Out played in theaters on February 2017, Us arrived on the big screen in March 2019, and Nope got the summer blockbuster treatment arriving in July 2022.

What Will Be The Title Of Jordan Peele’s Next Film?

(Image credit: Paramount+ YouTube)

Just how secretive has Jordan Peele been about his next movie? Along with other info we're not yet sure about, we don’t even know yet what it will be called. For now, we just know it as Untitled Fourth Film Directed By Jordan Peele — catchy! — and it will stay that way until Peele decides it’s time for us know what he is cooking up.

An infinite number of potential titles exists (at the very least we can assume it won’t be called Get Out, Us or Nope), but history suggests that he’ll go with something short and punchy that packs a double meaning that audiences won’t fully understand until witnessing his latest vision.

The Cast Of Jordan Peele’s Next Film

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Perhaps it’s in part because of Jordan Peele’s own history as an actor, but the writer/director clearly knows how to get the best out of his stars, and one of the most thrilling developments in the making of his next project will be seeing who he ends up choosing to collaborate with. Unfortunately, we don’t presently know Peele has in mind for the characters and world that we know nothing about.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To date, Daniel Kaluuya is the only actor who has starred in multiple Jordan Peele movies (with lead roles in both Get Out and Nope), but one would be hard pressed to find anyone who would be upset by the idea of Peele reuniting with Allison Williams, Steven Yeun, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Keke Palmer, Brendon Perea, or any of the other stars he has already worked with. As for performers we’d like to see featured in one of the writer/director’s projects, that list is basically endless.

What Jordan Peele Has Said About His Next Movie

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Between his trio of massive box office hits and the Academy Award he won for Best Original Screenplay in 2018, Jordan Peele’s success as a director is undeniable… but it seems that if you were to ask the man himself, he would tell you that the best he can do has yet to come.

In January 2024, Peele was featured as a guest on an episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, and the titular host got him to briefly discuss his developing follow-up to Nope. He didn’t provide the talk show legend with any plot details or hints about what kind of horror he will be tackling with his latest feature, but he did express some extreme confidence by saying that it could end up being his favorite of the films he’s made. Said Peele:

I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.

Ending that sentence by saying “if I make it right” feels like him playing it safe just in case he doesn’t get the chance to make the Untitled Fourth Film Directed By Jordan Peele as the feature that exists on the page and in his head… but he has certainly earned the full faith of the audience and the industry at this point that he will do everything “right.”

Jordan Peele’s Previous Movies And How To Watch Them

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The wait for the next film from Jordan Peele probably feels interminable right now, but the good news is that you can help satiate your voracious hunger for more Peele movies by rewatching his three previous masterpieces with just a few clicks.

Get Out

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) travels with his girlfriend (Allison Williams) to visit her parents for the first time. Things seem cordial at first, but it doesn’t take long before Chris discovers that there is something dark and secret going on, and he finds himself trapped in an awful nightmare.

Get Out is available to stream with a Hulu subscription, a Peacock subscription, or a Disney+ subscription.

Us

(Image credit: Universal)

While on a family trip to Santa Cruz, California, Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o), her husband (Winston Duke) and two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) are terrified to be accosted by beings who are their exact duplicates – and as they struggle to survive against these strangers, they find that they are not alone in dealing with the terrifying ordeal.

Us is available for digital rental or purchase from online outlets including Prime Video, Google Play, and AppleTV.

Nope

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The owners of a horse ranch just north of Los Angeles (Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer) are terrified to discover that some kind of extraterrestrial entity is flying in the skies above their property, and they work to try and capture it on film before it takes their lives.

Nope is available to stream with a Starz subscription, which is available via premium subscriptions on Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, Roku, and Prime Video.

Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend as we constantly await more and more details about the fourth film from writer/director Jordan Peele, and we’ll continue to update this feature with all of the new information that becomes available.