Green Lantern: Beware My Power Trailer Spotlights Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge As John Stewart And More

Wayne T. Carr’s scene as John Stewart, a.k.a. Green Lantern, may not have been included in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (it was decided to feature Martian Manhunter in his place instead), but the DC Comics character will soon get another chance to shine outside of the comics. Green Lantern: Beware My Power, the first animated Green Lantern movie since 2011’s Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, is coming out this summer, and it features Black Adam actor Aldis Hodge as John, along with a collection of other popular DC Comics heroes and villains, as you’ll see in the Beware My Power trailer.

Ahead of making his live-action superhero debut as the ripped Hawkman, a member of the Justice Society of America, in Black Adam, Aldis Hodge will be heard as John Stewart in Green Lantern: Beware My Power, which is set in the same continuity as Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Justice Society: World War II and the two-part Batman: The Long Halloween adaptation. Hodge’s John is a recently discharged Marine sniper who inherits an extraterrestrial ring allowing him to fly and create constructs by channeling willpower. However, John isn’t the first human Green Lantern in this universe, as his predecessor, Hal Jordan, died alongside millions of Thanagarians after the Oan security net was disabled. As Earth’s new Green Lantern, John quickly finds himself thrust into the heart of a galactic Rann/Thanagar war, and he’ll also come into conflict with the Sinestro Corps, who channel the yellow energy of fear.

Fortunately, John Stewart won’t have to deal with all this alone. Along with the return of Ike Amati’s Martian Manhunter, who previously appeared in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Green Lantern: Beware My Power features the superhero lineup of Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow, Brian Bloom as Adam Strange, Jamie Gray Hyde as Hawkgirl and Keesha Sharp as Vixen. The animated DC movie’s cast also includes Mara Junot as Lyssa Drak & Banth Dar, Jason J. Lewis as Ganthet & Captain Kantus, Simon Templeman as Sardath & Console Voice, Rick D. Wasserman as Sinestro, Sunil Malhotra as Power Ring and Rannian Commander, as well as additional voices provided by Nolan North. Beware My Power is directed by Justice Society: World War II’s Jeff Wamester, and Static Shock’s John Semper and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’s Ernie Altbacker wrote the script.

John Stewart debuted in the pages of December 1971/January 1972’s Green Lantern #87 from writer Dennis O’Neil and artist Neal Adams, but his popularity skyrocketed when he was chosen to be the main Green Lantern in the early-mid 2000s animated shows Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, where he was voiced by Phil LaMarr. Among the character’s other animated appearances include Roger Cross voicing him in the DC Animated Movie Universe timeline, and John is also expected to co-lead the live-action Green Lantern Corps reboot alongside Hal Jordan, although there have been no major updates on that upcoming DC movie in a long time. So if you’ve been looking for John to be spotlighted in something new outside of the comics, Green Lantern: Beware My Power has you covered, and as a result, Aldis Hodge gets to leave his mark on two DC fronts this year.

Green Lantern: Beware My Power comes out on 4K, Blu-ray and Digital on July 26 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Those of you looking for more DC animated content can find all sorts of film and TV offerings with an HBO Max subscription.