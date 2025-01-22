Let The Bodies Hit The Floor! New Yellowjackets Season 3 Trailer Reveals Trouble For The Antler Queen, A Fresh Murder Plot, And Plenty Of Cannibalism

Yellowjackets | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

The wait for Yellowjackets Season 3 has been longer than expected, as it was all the way back in May 2023 that fans got to witness the extreme conclusions of "Storytelling," but nearly two years of patience is about to pay off. It was back in November that we first learned the Showtime horror series was going to return in February, and now that it's almost here, we have an amazing new full trailer that showcases a lot of insane action that is set to unfold in the new run.

So what's going on in this footage? Let's do a quick breakdown!

Is Natalie's Run As Leader Not Going To Be As Long As Expected?

Among the many intense and wild events that transpired in the Season 2 finale, perhaps the most exciting was the revelation that Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) was chosen as the new leader of the Yellowjackets while they worked together to try and survive the wilderness. But just how firm is her hold on the group?

Based on the footage, the X factor in Natalie's reign as Antler Queen may be the instigations of Misty (Sammi Hanratty). We first hear her suggest that Natalie knows the hidden location of Coach Scott (Steven Krueger) – who abandoned the girls after being totally freaked by their cannibalistic urges last season – and then she straight-up asks if she should be the one leading the group. Given the shot of Natalie on the ground in front of everyone being berated by Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), she may have some sway.

Who Is Planning To Murder The Yellowjackets?

With violent, homicidal assistance from Walter Tattersall (Elijah Wood), the surviving Yellowjackets got some serious relief at the end of Season 2 regarding the investigation into the murder of Adam Martin (Peter Gadiot), but these ladies are never free from trouble for long. The new trailer for Yellowjackets Season 3 illustrates this quite well, as it seems that there is some kind secret plot that has the women targeted for murder, and there is a suggestion in the footage that the would-be killer is leaving them threatening tapes.

This murder plot has season arc written all over it, so we'll probably be kept guessing with each episode the identity of the potential slayer. After this trailer, I'm particularly excited to watch Misty (Christina Ricci) collect clues and use her citizen detective skills to get at the truth.

Between those the two noted plot developments and all of the bloody insanity that unfolds in the quick cut montage that concludes the preview (including heading smashing, plenty of knives, some delicious people-eating, and a quick shot of Ella Purnell's Jackie), Yellowjackets Season 3 is looking as though it's going to be delivering one hell of a show, and I can't wait. The run will begin with a two-episode premiere that will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime starting on February 14 (they will air on Showtime on February 16), and subsequent episodes will debut on Sundays. Be sure to stay tuned on CinemaBlend once the adventure starts, as we plan to have plenty of in-depth coverage for you.