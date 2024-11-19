All Hail The Antler Queen! Yellowjackets Season 3 Has An Official Premiere Date, And I Love The Screaming And Violence-Laced Teaser
Get ready to return to the woods!
Be quiet for a second. Do you heart a faint buzzing? That's the sound of Yellowjackets Season 3 getting closer and closer. It's been about a year-and-a-half since the brilliant, hilarious and gruesome horror series shocked fans with its stunning and consequential Season 2 finale, but the wait for new episodes is finally almost over: it has been officially announced that Yellowjackets will be making its long awaited return on Friday, February 14, 2025 a.k.a. Valentine's Day with a two episode premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime. The episodes will then have their on-air debut on Showtime on Sunday, February 16, 2025.
This news about the acclaimed series has arrived with a teaser for Yellowjackets Season 3, which you can watch below. It's brief at only 15 seconds long, but that quarter-minute includes a skull, buzzing insects, screams, violence, a perfect holiday pun, and the show's most memorable piece of jewelry. Check it out!
Reflecting on the end of Yellowjackets Season 2, you will recall that a lot of intense stuff went down. In the flashback side of the timeline, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) was revealed to be the new leader of the high school soccer team lost in the wilderness, and they lost their shelter due to a fire in their cabin after being abandoned by a terrified Coach Ben (Steven Krueger). Meanwhile, in the present, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) received a lethal dose of phenobarbital, and the investigation of Adam Martin's murder took a big turn with Walter Tattersall (Elijah Wood) killing Detective Matt Saracusa (John Reynolds).
Needless to say, there is a whole lot of conflict that the characters are going to deal with, which has in turn made the wait for Yellowjackets Season 3 feel interminable.
Fans will remember that Yellowjackets got an early Season 3 renewal in December 2022 (a few months prior to the premiere of Season 2), but development of the run was slowed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. Production on the new episodes finally began back in May, and we are now less than three months away from finally seeing the results of the hard work.
Yellowjackets' co-creator Ashley Lyle has teased that Season 3 will start seeing an overlapping of past and present, which should be fascinating from a story perspective in addition to dealing with all of the madness mentioned above. It has also been announced that the show will feature Community star Joel McHale and multi-Oscar winner Hilary Swank. The new run will include 10 episodes, just like the previous two.
If you're looking to get into Yellowjackets before the launch of the new season, Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix (provided you have a Netflix subscription) and you can watch all 10 episodes of Season 2 with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription.
