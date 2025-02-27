Night Of The Living Dead Is About To Get Its Wildest Remake Yet, And I Can't Get Over How Cuddly Cats Are Involved

George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead reinvented the subgenre of zombie horror, giving the world a new variant of cinematic apocalypse to prepare for. The 2025 movie schedule is about to benefit from that watershed moment, as 28 Years Later will be rampaging into theaters with Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s Infected tipping their rage-filled hats once again.

But I had no clue that a pseudo-remake named Nyaight of the Living Cat is actually on the way! Weaponizing one of this planet’s most beautiful creatures, Crunchyroll’s increased success with anime seems to have helped make this adorable nightmare possible. The streamer released this colorful trailer along with the good folks at Sony Pictures Television, and the movie is set to premiere at some point in July 2025.

Boasting horror directing icon Takashi Miike as its executive director, this official trailer suggests that an enclave of kitties supposedly caused the inciting explosion. The ensuing aftermath threatens to make humanity a bit cattier than usual, as we learned through the following advisory press release:

Don’t let their cute faces and fluffy coats fool you. If you see a cat lying on its back, do not touch its belly. It’s a trap! If you see a cat making fresh biscuits, do not stop in awe. Before you know it, you may be swarmed by a clowder with no escape. If a cat makes contact with you, it’s already too late. You will mutate into a cat. No school. No work. Only meow meow…

So you mean to tell me that instead of becoming a shambling mess that you’d see in an upcoming The Walking Dead project , I could become a cat instead? Look, besides the obvious problems of needing to work for a living and requiring humans for sustenance, I think I could get behind this dawn of the pure bred.

Anyone who’s heard the stories of Taylor Swift’s cats being pop culture icons knows that if you want an easy gig, you just need to be cute and cuddly! Sure, I'd need to somehow find assistance in catching Crunchyroll's most anticipated 2025 anime once all is said and done, but I think I could manage.

Speaking of which, please enjoy another still from the series, as further proof that Nyaight of the Living Cat is the best usage of Night of the Living Dead's public domain status. Also, cats:

(Image credit: HAWKMAN,MECHA-ROOTS/MAG Garden/NOTLC Project)

Which circles back to my case for why I have to hate the concept of Nyaight of the Living Cat, were it a reality instead of a delightful looking anime series. With survival dictating that I’m not allowed to pet the babies, that also means that there'd be no human minders who are able to provide for my transformed survival.

Right there are two reasons not to succumb to the cuteness, although the greatest reason I’ve gato pass on this opportunity is the fact that we don’t know what a human/cat transformation looks like. Ideally, a victim would instantaneously transform into four-legged existence with little trouble at all.

However, we can’t rule out the most horrifying scenario, which would be that you’d end up looking like one of the abominations shown off in the marketing for Cats . Forgive me for re-opening old wounds, but sharing this trailer is for our own good.

Picture a thousand of those coming at you at night. It wouldn’t be pretty, which is why now’s a good time to return to the realm of reality, and remind ourselves that cats are absolutely cool and adorable.

So feel free to pet, snuggle and pspsps at them all you want, provided they’re into it, of course. Just be careful when watching Nyaight of the Living Cat’s Crunchyroll debut this July. And always remember: when there's no more food in Hell, the cats will walk for foodies!