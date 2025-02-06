I Love How Taylor Swift's Cats Have Become Part Of Literal Super Bowl Press Conferences Now
One kind of "Karma" got asked about another...
Even though Travis Kelce is about to play in the biggest football game on the 2025 TV schedule, his status as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is still a very hot and prevalent topic of conversation. To prove that point, in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, the tight end has been doing a bunch of press, and recently, he was asked about Swift’s cats…yes, her cats.
Along with fielding questions about the upcoming Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl, Kelce is getting inquiries about his girlfriend’s baking skills and her pets. In this case, he was asked at a press conference for the big game (via @KellyInPhoenix):
These are the big questions people (obviously I’m kidding). However, as a Swiftie, I do admittedly care more about this answer than his responses about the big game. Thankfully, Kelce replied to the question kindly, saying:
He was then asked “why,” and responded with:
I love this for Travis, Benjamin and the fans do too.
For a bit of background, Benjamin is Swift’s youngest cat, and she adopted him after they met filming the “ME!” music video. In the BTS video about the shoot, the pop star explained that she fell in love with the kitten immediately and had to take him home. Just like Meredith and Olivia, Swifties were in love with him at first sight.
They love Kelce’s answer too, as many took to the comments of this post with compliments for the question asker, saying:
- Kelly Singh! Woman of the people. This was the best. ♥️ Love you -@thekaceykasem
- Great question!! -@SuzRedSea
- THANK U QUEEN -@canubaileeveit
- 🙏 bless the reporter who finally asked about the cats -@skygirl55
- Everyone say THANK YOU KELLY! Travis has acknowledged the cats -@whoistayvis
Considering Swift said Benjamin is her cat that loves people the most in the “ME!” BTS video, it tracks why he’s Travis’ biggest supporter.
Overall, while I assume Kelce would likely rather be answering questions about the game he’s about to play, I appreciate him willingly and kindly answering the Swifties' queries. We don’t get many personal looks into their life as a couple, so tidbits like which cat is his biggest supporter are very special.
Now – I might be getting greedy here – but I’d love to get a family photo of Swift, Kelce and the cats. I need to see how he interacts with Benjamin as well as Meredith and Olivia, and I’d love to see the pop star react to it all. She’s a well-known cat mom, so I’m sure how they feel about her partner is important to her, and clearly, it’s important to Swifties too.
As the Super Bowl creeps closer, I’m sure more questions about Swift and the halftime show, what she’ll wear to the game, and how she’ll interact with Kelce will all come up. However, what I’m really hoping for is more wholesome questions like this one that give us the tiniest yet sweetest of peeks into the lives of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
