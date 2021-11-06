Stranger Things Day Trailer Reveals Eleven’s Move Along With Explosive Action In Season 4

Stranger Things fans, it’s finally happening. We’re inching closer to our next journey into the Upside Down, thanks to Netflix’s "Stranger Things Day!" The streamer has dubbed Saturday, November 6 a holiday exclusively for fans of the hit science fiction show and, with that, comes a brand new present to unwrap. A brand new look at what’s to come in Season 4 !

Friends, it’s been over two years since the last season of the show premiered on Netflix for us to binge-watch. So I wouldn’t blame you if your memory is a little fuzzy. Many of the stars of the beloved series have been out and about on other projects during the hiatus, but this new teaser, following the first one from August , certainly gives us a lot to talk about. If you remember, last time, Eleven was accompanied the Byers family, as they moved away from Hawkins. Now, we’re getting an idea of where Season 4 will pick up.

The teaser opens with Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven writing a letter to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike from her new home in California, sharing that it’s Day 185 that they’ve apparently been apart. In other words, there will be a six-month time jump from the end of the last season to the beginning of this one. Eleven says that she’s “finally adapted” to her new home as we see some additional shots of the rest of the Byers family, which of course include Noah Schnapp’s Will, Charlie Heaton as his older brother Jonathan, and Winona Ryder’s Joyce.

Eleven is rocking a completely different hairdo this time around, with straight-across bangs and long hair. It looks like she’s being bullied a lot at school, even though she’s writing to Mike how many new friends she’s made. It seems like the pair are counting down the days to spring break, so they can finally reunite. However, as the teaser shows, once the Hawkins kids get back together, all the action starts back up again.

The rest of the trailer erupts in a number of quick shots, but it seems to be filled with car chases, gunshots and a massive explosion as the title card rolls. Brett Gelman’s Murray is back, there’s a roller rink sequence, a suspicious doll for Joyce to marvel at and a ton of shocked looks on the characters' faces. Guess it’s almost time to get back to the Upside Down!