The Exorcist: Believer Trailer Nods To Original Halloween Director's Vision David Gordon Green

One of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies has to be co-writer/director David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer . A direct sequel to William Friedkin’s 1973 classic, Green is taking the same strategy he applied to his Halloween trilogy, crafting a new vision of terror that continues a legacy franchise. Judging by what’s been shown in this trailer, and the nods it contains to the original picture, I’m totally sold on what I’ve seen.

Naturally, the first look at the next Universal horror saga is pretty vague in what it’s showing. October’s still far enough that more teases could, and probably will, be on the way. The basics are enough to be chilling though, as this time two young girls are under possession, making for a double front of terror.

And one of the only people that can help turn the tide is Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), the mother who was there to see it happen the first time in The Exorcist.

The Exorcist: Believer haunts theaters on October 13th. To catch a glimpse of what else is on the menu, whether you're a horror fan or not, the 2023 movie release schedule is a handy resource to scare up your next trip to the movies.

