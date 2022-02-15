The New Downton Abbey 2 Trailer Continues To Tease The Mystery Of The Dowager Countess

Those fans looking to see Downton Abbey: A New Era hit theaters next month are probably still mourning the fact that Julian Fellowes’ hit cinematic expansion now has a new release date. Moving into a late spring/early summer bow, the Crawley family has a little more time to prepare for company, which is always welcomed for a function of distinction. But as Hollywood comes to the Crawleys, there's still a large mystery afoot, particularly surrounding Dame Maggie Smith's Dowager Countess.

Our latest round of Downton intrigue was recently released by Focus Features though you may have caught it on Today. When we last caught up with the Crawleys, during the first trailer which debuted last fall, Violet Crawley revealed that due to previous adventures in her life, she was gifted a surprise. As a villa in the South of France is now among the Crawley family’s many assets, adventure is the watchword!

Where this villa came from had already been one of the huge mysteries in Downton Abbey: A New Era, and the trailer itself is even teasing it in the title cards. It seems like more exploits from the Dowager Countess' youth is something that will unfold as the Crawleys finally make the trip. Though another question that has to be asked is whether or not she'll feel well enough to embark on that voyage herself.

Given the events of the previous film, Violet may not be up for any special travel. With her diagnosis of grave concern in the bittersweet finale, the whispers of an iconic character dying are still in the air. It's another good reason for Mary (Michelle Dockery) to stay home, which ties into the fact that the mystery of Downton's matriarch isn't all that coming into play with the new movie. Sequels almost always have to go bigger, and you don't get to become a surprise success at the box office by playing it safe.

If the mystery of the Dowager Countess' secret past wasn't enough, there's now another front of action coming into play. With a Hollywood production is coming to Downton, there might be enough shenanigans to distract us from the fact that two characters might be missing from key moments in the film. And if you thought the poster for 2019’s Downton Abbey: The Movie was crowded, wait until you see the one for its sequel.

Showing our first glance at new cast members like Hannibal and Homeland star Hugh Dancy, as well as the talented Dominic West, the established characters mix with the actors that will complicate this new chapter in all sorts of ways. Which means more real estate is needed on the print ads. So prepare for old friends, new faces, a motorcar, and even the Grantham’s cherished pet Teo, to all grace your screen below, in the latest poster for Downton Abbey: A New Era:

(Image credit: Focus Features/Carnival)

The charm and warmth of the Downton legacy has returned, so luring fans out to a new adventure shouldn't be hard. What will be interesting is to see how many newcomers are brought to the table, thanks to the previous film's success. Though if Dame Maggie Smith's sharp barbs about the movies didn't sell you, what more could you possibly need?

Downton Abbey: A New Era formally requests the presence of its movie going public, on May 20th.