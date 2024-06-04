I Think Alien: Romulus Is Hiding A New Xenomorph, And I Want To Know This Terrifying Secret At Once

I know we’ve got a lot of other exciting blockbusters to look forward to on the 2024 movie schedule . However, if I had to name one of them that’s burrowed itself into my mind, it’s Alien: Romulus. With director Fede Alvarez’s midquel that sits between the first two entries of the Alien movies in order , it looks like we’ve got yet another adventure where an unlucky crew’s days are numbered.

That said, there’s one thing that stuck out to me with the latest trailer shared by 20th Century Studios, and looking back at Alien: Romulus’ teaser trailer, my suspicions have been confirmed. For another entry in this canon of one of the best sci-fi movies ever, we’ve seen select glimpses of this story’s full grown Xenomorph.

I think these trailers are hiding a full look at this potential new monster on purpose, and I want to know the terrifying secret behind this creature at once.

Alien: Romulus’ Marketing Is Very Facehugger Forward

The face value surprise when it comes to what we know about Alien: Romulus is the fact that we’ve been shown more Facehuggers than I can ever recall in this series’ marketing history. Typically we’re shown vague images of bodily harm, explosions and property damage, and then eventually a Xenomorph to remind us that we’re in an Alien movie.

However, Romulus has been a shockingly Facehugger-forwarded experience so far. Before I recall the evidence presented in the past, check out the frightening new poster for the film, which fits this theme to a tee.

If you recall the teaser trailer for Alien: Romulus , there were quite a few of those little critters skittering towards potential prey. We see that again in this new look, and similar to the previous trailer, we only really see the Xenomorph adult’s face. Though there are some additional details that contribute to my theory behind this hypothetical secret I think is lurking in the shadows.

I Think Alien: Romulus Is Hiding A New Xenomorph

The fully-grown Xenomorph in Alien: Romulus isn’t totally absent from this trailer, as we do get some interesting obscuring of the creature in various scenes of revelation. But except for seeing its face screaming at a cornered Cailee Spaeny, and a shot of its hand unfolding from a presumed metamorphosis scene, we don’t see a lot of this well-known menace. This has me convinced that there’s a new Xenomorph evolution being concealed.

Through past Alien sequels, we’ve seen this genetic menace adapt to the hosts it’s taken on, like the Runner, also known as “the Dog Alien,” from Alien 3. Let’s also not forget the unholy Newborn from Alien: Resurrection, which still haunts some people’s dreams. It’s not the first time we’d be getting a new variant, and if anyone was going to give us a gnarly new Xenomorph, it’d be Fede Alvarez.

I could be totally wrong here and the marketing folks behind Alien: Romulus are just being really cool about how much they give away from the movie. If that’s the case, I’d still be impatient to see this next chapter, as it’s been way too long since the perfectly haunting ending of Alien: Covenant closed out the most recent theatrical experience of this franchise. But until I’m proven wrong, I’m going to keep an eye out for whatever this new Xenomorph has to offer.