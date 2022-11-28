AEW Star MJF Went Off On A Little Kid Who Criticized Him: ‘You'll Never Amount To Anything'

AEW star MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) went from being a wrestling superstar potentially on the outs of that particular organization to becoming its World Champion in 2022. What's more impressive is that he did so while being one of the meanest and most entertaining heels working in the professional wrestling business. So realistically, fans should know by now there isn’t anyone in the world that MJF wouldn't rip apart if given a chance, so should we be the least bit surprised he went off on a little kid for sharing his own critiques?

In fairness, it’s not like MJF grabbed a microphone and started roasting some helpless child unprompted. It all started when Twitter user @ NotThatTomGreen decided to upload a video of his son, Nolie, informing MJF that not only is he NOT a fan, but he will also be activing rooting against the villainous athlete while attending an upcoming AEW Dynamite show in Indianapolis. Check out the response that earned in the video below, which does indeed feature some NSFW language.

Nolie’s going to @AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Indianapolis, and he wanted to warn @The_MJF about all the mean stuff he’s gonna yell from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/qVtmHp486FNovember 28, 2022 See more

Nolie is clearly not a fan of MJF, to the point the young man hilariously went on the record and called the AEW star a “mother fuck.” Them's fighting words no matter what age you are, and some comments made over the internet just can’t go ignored. Appropriately enough, MJF was not about to be insulted by some child talking tough on Twitter.

MJF didn’t go nearly as hard as he could have on young Nolie for the explicit shade, but still hit back hard and insultingly enough for his words to likely stick with the youngin, assuming his father decides to share the response, which also takes a generational shot at the dad for posting it in the first place.

You aren’t gonna do anything and you’ll grow up to never amount to anything. Just like your father and your father's father.

MJF didn’t just want to burn Nolie; he also had to insult the father that uploaded the video, as well as that guy’s dad! I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, since MJF is always one capable of taking insults to the next level, even when his foe is several levels shorter than him. He really isn’t a wrestler you want to try and trade jabs with, as he's out for the win every second, which may be why he’s currently AEW’s top guy.

At the same time, you have to love what MJF did here, from a wrestling fan perspective at least. The athlete is being exactly the kind of mother-fuck that his young hater expects him to be, maintaining the illusion and the magic of wrestling for this kid, which is something I’m sure his father will appreciate. I'd also imagine it's something Nolie will appreciate even more once he gets older. Wouldn’t it be much cooler to, years from now, to have a story about MJF being a faux-dick to you, rather than him being genuinely nice?

Interactions like this are why many wrestling fans are loving MJF in AEW, and why WWE fans are hoping they’ll get to see him make a surprise appearance at an upcoming WWE event . MJF has continually brought up that he’ll become a free agent in 2024, so it’s possible there will be a bidding war between AEW and WWE when the time comes. Even with all of the cool things happening in the WWE right now, it’s hard to believe they wouldn’t want to grab AEW’s biggest homegrown and often disgruntled star , especially now that he’s even landing roles in Hollywood .

Catch AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I’d love to see if MJF will have any further interaction with this kid in the upcoming episode, though perhaps his young critic has learned not to poke the bear after this response.