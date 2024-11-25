WWE Raw On Netflix: Everything We Know About The Wrestling Show's Streaming Debut

After more than 30 years of being on cable (the vast majority of it spent on the USA Network), Monday Night Raw, WWE’s flagship show is moving to Netflix . In no time at all, anyone with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch the likes of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan live on one of the best streaming services around.

As we look forward to the next big shift in the way we watch one of the premier wrestling shows on TV right now, there are some details we need to go over about Raw’s streaming debut. Come with us as we break down when Raw premieres on Netflix, who’s going to be there for the highly anticipated upcoming WWE event , and what we can expect from the show, and company as a whole, moving forward.

When Does WWE Raw Premiere On Netflix?

(Image credit: WWE)

Where we watch Monday Night Raw may be changing, but WWE’s flagship show will still air on the same day and time that it has for decades. Netflix has announced that Raw will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 6, 2025, where it will be broadcast live from the brand new and state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

But don’t worry if you miss the show as it airs, as episodes of Raw will be available on-demand as part of Netflix’s massive library of TV shows .

Which WWE Wrestlers Will Be At The Raw On Netflix Premiere?

(Image credit: WWE)

There will surely be some major surprises when Raw premieres on Netflix, but WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair will all be there to kick off the new era. The same can also be said for John Cena, who’ll be kicking off his much-lauded 2025 farewell tour. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll get to see the wrestler-turned-actor take someone from our list of dream opponents before his retirement .

Will There Be Any Celebrity Guests On Raw?

(Image credit: Epic Records)

There’s a long history of celebrities appearing at WrestleMania and other WWE events, and that trend will continue when Raw premieres on Netflix in early 2025. WWE and Netflix have announced that Travis Scott, whose Cactus Jack label has no connection with Mick Foley’s hardcore wrestling persona of the same name, will not only be appearing the first night, but he’ll also be providing the show’s new theme song.

It Looks Like The TV-14 Era Is About To Begin Again

(Image credit: WWE)

It looks like the days of WWE being TV-PG are about to be over and done with, as Netflix has Monday Night Raw listed as TV-14 on the title page . This means that for the first time since July 2008, Raw won’t be restricted to the more family-friendly rating and limitations. Does this mean we’re going back to the days of Jerry Lawler yelling about “puppies,” unprotected chair-shots to the head, or other unsavory moments from the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras? Not likely.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WWE And Netflix Haven't Said If Raw Will Return To The Three-Hour Format, But There Are Rumors

(Image credit: WWE)

WWE made a massive change in October 2024 when it shifted Raw from a three-hour show back to a two-hour broadcast for the first time in well over a decade. And while neither WWE nor Netflix have commented on the structure once Raw shifts to a streaming model in January 2025, there are rumors that Raw will reportedly be reverting back to the model first adopted for the 1000th episode of the flagship WWE show back in July 2012.

In September 2024, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observe/Figure Four Online reported that Raw would go back to three hours on Netflix and that the call for shorter episodes was made by USA. The following month, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the issue at the Bad Blood press conference where he said WWE and Netflix were still working through the length.

Make sure to tune in for the premiere episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix on Monday, January 6, 2025, one of the biggest nights of the 2025 TV schedule.