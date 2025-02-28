There's An Alleged WWE Spoiler About Elimination Chamber Going Around, But I'm Very Skeptical

Warning! The following may spoil the result of the Men's Elimination Chamber match for WWE. Stream it this Saturday with a Peacock Premium subscription and read at your own risk!

Just on the heels of CinemaBlend completing its Elimination Chamber predictions, a new spoiler claims the outcome of the Men's match and who will be the next major superstar to main event WrestleMania 41. An insider claims to have the scoop that Drew McIntyre is getting the win for the second year in a row, and I don't buy it.

Recent rumors have alleged WWE was thinking of switching up Drew McIntyre's plans for upcoming WWE events and now Dr. Chris Featherstone has alleged on Backstage Pass that the company has decided McIntyre will be Cody Rhodes' opponent at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. I don't have any insider information to counter that with, but my past years in covering pro wrestling lead me to not believe this for a second.

Drew McIntyre Has Spent The Past Year Feuding With Everyone But Cody Rhodes, Making A Last Minute Build Challenging

Drew McIntyre can have a great feud with anyone, which is why he's one of the top heels in professional wrestling. That said, after a year where he's faced Seth Rollins and CM Punk, it doesn't make sense to me that he'd suddenly be thrown into the ring with Cody Rhodes. Sure, in a non-scripted sport, things like that happen all the time, but there's just too much storytelling potential for Drew elsewhere to start fresh with Rhodes.

All that said, I love Drew, and don't think he's undeserving. I defended his win at Money In The Bank, and am not saying I think he'd be a bad fit for WrestleMania 41's main event. From a storytelling perspective, it just doesn't track that the WWE would book it, unless CM Punk ends up being The Rock's champion and is also added to the match for Cody's title. I would be all in on that, but now I'm just fantasy booking.

The WWE Wouldn't Widely Disperse The Winner Of Elimination Chamber To The Point It Would Leak To Insiders

When Jey Uso found out he was winning the 2025 Royal Rumble, he told Daniel Cormier in an interview that he wasn't made aware until the afternoon of the same day of the event. Uso's win (Yeet) was divisive amongst fans who wanted to see CM Punk and John Cena potentially win. McIntyre's win could be received the same way, so then why would the WWE intentionally leave that news open to leak knowing it may make people angry?

Someone could argue it's damage control to soften the blow, but then why are you booking it in the first place? As someone who has seen several WrestleMania scoops prove untrue, I think this one is completely bunk. I don't imagine anyone currently knows who is winning Elimination Chamber right now outside of Triple H and Bruce Prichard, and talent will find out closer to time.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elimination Chamber kicks off on Peacock on Saturday, March 1st at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see if Drew wins, or if someone else emerges victorious to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.