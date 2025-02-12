Insider Claims The WWE Might Change Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 41 Plans Following Fan Backlash

There are rumors a WrestleMania 41 shakeup is in the works, and for the first time in a while, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not involved. As fewer and fewer upcoming WWE events are scheduled before the big two-night event in Las Vegas, the organization is allegedly considering changing course when it comes to what's ahead for Drew McIntyre.

The Royal Rumble gave a preview of who many superstars could be facing at WrestleMania 41, and while some are thrilled at seeing stars like Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan go toe to toe, there are others they don't want to see. In fact, fans are so upset with what was seemingly lined up for McIntyre that it's causing the WWE to rethink its plans for him regarding WrestleMania 41

(Image credit: WWE)

The WWE Is Allegedly Looking Into Altering Drew McIntyre's Plans For WrestleMania 41

It's being alleged online by wrestling insider @chrisprolific that there are talks about altering the alleged current plan for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41. While it seemed that Damian Priest and The Scottish Warrior were planning to go toe-to-toe after their big confrontation during the Royal Rumble, apparently, the WWE is looking into changing that:

Sources within WWE have informed me that the online backlash of Drew McIntyre's potential WrestleMania opponent has opened up internal discussions to reevaluate current plans. pic.twitter.com/iyi9zoHlKWFebruary 11, 2025

As always, we should treat the rumors we see online about pro wrestling as speculative at best. In my years of covering pro wrestling, I've found dirt sheets and insiders are at their least reliable during WrestleMania season, though I wouldn't be too surprised if this rumor about Drew McIntyre is true. From being robbed of his title, winning Money In The Bank, and having an iconic match with CM Punk he had a big year, and for some reason, a feud with Damian Priest just doesn't seem to be the reward for all his work.

(Image credit: WWE)

Fans Have Pushed For WWE To Alter Course With The #WeWantDrew Movement

I'm not alone in my thoughts that Drew isn't getting a proper match for WrestleMania 41. It seems like the fans are taking a page out of the push to get Cody Rhodes a proper Mania push and have started the #WeWantDrew movement. Here are some of the comments making rounds on X at the moment:

This guy. He's worked so hard and sacrificed so much. He deserves better than to be pushed aside for the underserving "flavour of the month". @DMcIntyreWWE #WeWantDrew - @SpurrellPaul

Everyone is likely getting their deserving matches at WM 41, but despite his incredible work in 2024, Drew McIntyre is still fighting for the moment he’s earned. With his reinvention and top performances, he deserves a bigger spotlight. #WeWantDrew - @_db_boss_

since we know Triple H reads social media, #WeWantDrew - @Paivaisms

Seeing so many people defending @DMcIntyreWWE is heartwarming. He's such a fantastic performer, and has given up so much - he deserves something for all his work. #WeWantDrew - @Whiteboardpoets

Drew McIntyre Appreciation Post ! #WeWantDrew - @ClaymoreKay22

While I don't think Drew McIntyre fighting Damian Priest is quite as bad as people are making it out to be, I do agree that his direction has been all over the place following his big return after Hell In A Cell. McIntyre deserves a seat at the table in a match the caliber of what is allegedly being planned for guys like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. If Jey Uso can win the Royal Rumble, surely McIntyre can be angled into a match with some actual stakes rather than just another blood feud.

Amidst all of this, Drew McIntyre has seemingly set his sights on calling out L.A. Knight. The former world champion took a shot at the former United States champion on X, which could be a clue as to how WWE is shifting his plans:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How adorable, this fan got all of LA Knight’s WWE World Title wins tattooed on him 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IMIIhlgufuFebruary 12, 2025

I would personally consider shifting from Damian Priest to L.A. Knight a lateral move for Drew McIntyre, but perhaps there's more to this than just a singles feud. We can only wait and see and hope that he gets a match worthy of the year he's had as one of the brand's top performers.

Be sure to catch Monday Night Raw on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. If there are going to be changes to Drew's storyline, I'm sure we'll be seeing a change in direction soon. That said, I'd be curious as to what storyline he could be worked into and who would be a better opponent for him.