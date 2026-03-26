Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman Takes Down 7,300 Calories A Day, But It's His Grocery Bill That Has Me Sweating

Known as the "Monster Among Men” during his multiple runs in WWE, Braun Strowman more than earned that moniker due to his sheer size. Though his time with the company ended (for a second time) in 2025, the former WWE Universal Champion has stayed as massive as ever with his popular Everything on the Menu TV show and a 7,300-calorie-a-day diet. But you know it’s not the amount of food that’s giving me the meat sweats, it’s his grocery bill.

With a billed height of 6 feet 8 inches and a billed weight of 335 pounds, it’s no surprise that Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, takes down nearly three times the recommended daily calorie intake of a man his age. That being said, when he was speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in March, the former Wyatt Family member revealed that he’s spending $190 a day on groceries. So, what’s he eating?

It’s all grilled chicken, fish or beef, plain rice, vegetables, olive oil, cottage cheese. I eat around six pounds of meat a day, about 16 cups of rice, a dozen eggs, a bag of spinach, about five tablespoons of olive oil, a container of cottage cheese, a half a container of Greek yogurt, two gallons of water…”

Again, Strowman is a “Monster Among Men,” and someone who needs to consume an absurd amount of calories to keep up with his size and the demands of his workout routine, but this is wild. That said, six pounds of meat and a dozen eggs a day is straight up bonkers. At least he’s keeping up with the water intake.

Article continues below

To put this all into perspective, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (via Nerd Wallet) shows that the average family of four spends around $1,000 per month at the grocery store. The former WWE superstar spends five times as much just on himself. Hopefully, his store has a good loyalty program to help offset some of that cost.

(Image credit: USA Network)

Another thing I find crazy about Strowman’s daily intake and daily grocery bill is the fact that this doesn’t include the massive meals he takes down for his Everything on the Menu TV show. Anyone who’s watched an episode or two of this incredibly fun and appetizing program knows that this guy can take down some grub. Michelin restaurants, hometown gems, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and more are no match for Strowman and his seemingly insatiable appetite.

It doesn’t sound like Strowman is planning to stop anytime soon, when it comes to eating and trying his hand in the world of entertainment. Earlier this year, THR reported that he was starting his own production company, the aptly named Meat Castle Media, alongside Magilla Entertainment. Their plans aren’t laid out yet, but Magilla’s track record with shows like Moonshiners, Diesel Brothers, and Beachfront Bargain Hunt could give us a hint at what’s to come.

It sounds like this is just the beginning for Braun Strowman as he approaches the first anniversary of his departure from WWE, and I’m not just talking about his grocery list.