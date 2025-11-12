Ex-WWE Star Braun Strowman Releases Tearful Video About Everything On The Menu's Ratings

Braun Strowman’s year has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Back in May, he was released from WWE for a second time following years of injuries and leg issues. Around the same time, USA had announced a new TV series called Everything on the Menu which would feature the former star and strongman eating, well, everything on the freaking menu. It’s already become the No. 2 show on USA Network, and Strowman came out this week to release a tearful video about his newfound success.

The hulking star took to social media this week to talk about the amazing success of Everything on the Menu, which picked up more than 146,000 new viewers week to week. His post started out “braggin,” but then got really emotional as he talked about not knowing what would happen after his WWE career ended. It’s real, human, emotional stuff. Take a look.

A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) A photo posted by on

I don’t think it would be unfair to say there have been a run of obstacles for Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr. A neck injury in 2023 had sidelined him when he had the idea for Everything on the Menu. He went back to his WWE career, but he and his team were thinking about what was next, and when he became the latest WWE contract casualty, USA Network bit. It's been an emotional journey.

This hasn’t been easy, losing my job and my career and stuff like that. Wondering where and how I was gonna figure out, and what was gonna happen next in life. And I’m humbly blessed about how amazing the response has been for the show. … I just wanted to take a minute to say, “Thank you.”

As someone who is one of those people tuning in to make Everything on the Menu the success it’s been so far, I have to say, the show has a solid premise. Each week, Braun visits a local, well-known joint where he tries some meats, then he heads to a trendier restaurant where he literally tries everything on the menu. He talks about all the food he’s shoveling in, and viewers get to see behind-the-scenes at the establishment and hear from the chef. Some of it is similar to other food shows, but the gimmick is definitely unique. I can’t get enough of watching Braun literally trying everything – and because of this, viewers also see more dish items per restaurant than we get on typical TV shows.

Outside of Braun goofily “shocking” the server by ordering everything on the menu each week, I honestly think he’s a really solid TV host. His enthusiasm is palpable. His food knowledge is solid. He's also following a long tradition of WWE stars opening up about their eating habits. While the first season does very much feel like a first season, I’ve been super impressed and excited about the episodes each week, and it’s one of the first things my husband and I gravitate towards when we are figuring out what to watch on the 2025 TV schedule.

It’s paid off, in the video, Braun confirms the audience for Everything on the Menu is growing by leaps and bounds each week.

I gotta come on here and do a little braggin,’ but the braggin’ is for all of y’all out there. Holy cow, Everything on the Menu drew its highest rating last week, drawing over 580,000 eyes. It picked up 146,000 viewers from the week before. I am blown away. I’m trying not to be emotional.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, you may see Braun wax poetic about red meat a lot, but honestly, I don’t have a lot to complain about. Everything on the Menu is a good show, and specifically it’s a well-done food show, which is shocking for a production coming from and being produced by a slew of people who've worked with Braun. (Triple H is listed as a producer, for example.) I don’t know how often the WWE will be able to strike lightning outside of the ring quite like this, but if this is how more popular and retired figures shift to the next stage of their careers, I’m all in.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, if you're wondering what Braun will be up to next, the man has thrown his hat in the ring for Jason Voorhees...